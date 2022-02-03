 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Lake effect snow could add up to 4 inches of snow in Chicago area, day after winter storm buried some places with more than a foot

Cook County was under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service said accumulations of 1 to 4 inches was possible, especially in the northwestern part of the county.

By Sun-Times Wire
Winter Storm Landon passes over Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Winter Storm Landon passes over Chicago, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago area could see 4 more inches of snow Thursday, a day after a winter storm buried some places with more than a foot.

Cook County was under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. The National Weather Service said accumulations of 1 to 4 inches was possible, especially in the northwestern part of the county. DuPage and Lake counties could also see more snow, the weather service said.

The official snowfall for Chicago from Wednesday’s storm was 5.6 inches at O’Hare International Airport, the most this winter. Areas around Midway Airport got 11 inches.

Lexis and Avery slide down a small incline at Walsh Park in Wicker Park, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Lexis and Avery slide down a small incline at Walsh Park in Wicker Park, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.
Anthony Vazquez, Sun-Times

Lansing recorded 12.5 inches, Pontiac 10 to 12 and, in Indiana, 10 to 13 inches in Lake and Porter counties. They were the highest snowfall totals in northern Illinois and northwest Indiana since the middle of February last year.

The high Thursday will be 25 with gusts as high as 30 mph. The high on Friday and Saturday will be in the low 20s.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Over 100 firefighters work overnight to extinguish fire at boat storage facility in Waukegan

Firefighters responded to an automatic alarm that was set off and found flames inside a boat storage facility, 3 E. Madison St.

By Sun-Times Wire

Here’s what’s wrong with an IRS proposal to use facial recognition technology for tax filing

Even if you grant that the IRS use of the technology is appropriately limited, this is potentially the start of what could quickly snowball to many government agencies using commercial facial recognition companies to get around legal limits on their powers.

By James Hendler

Dear Abby: I told friend I’m sick of the takeout served at Thanksgiving table

Every year it’s Chinese food or pizza, and reader wonders if complaining about it was out of line.

By Abigail Van Buren

‘Suspicion’: Who did the kidnapping? Who cares?

On convoluted Apple TV+ series, the five people suspected in an abduction would seem dumb if the investigators weren’t even dumber.

By Richard Roeper

UChicago Medicine wants to build $633 million hospital to treat cancer

The new center would create a more seamless experience for patients who now might have to trek from building to building for everything from doctor visits to chemotherapy to scans, health system officials say.

By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago

Blackhawks routed by Wild as struggles continue

The Hawks enter the All-Star break on a low note after losing 5-0 at home.

By Ben Pope