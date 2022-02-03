 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

NBCUniversal walks back its regional sports networks’ direct-to-consumer plans

News of a launch this year was included in a release about an executive promotion, but it turns out it was premature. However, the company is working on a DTC platform that will include NBC Sports Chicago.

By Jeff Agrest

NBCUniversal caused a stir this week when it revealed it would offer its regional sports networks, including NBC Sports Chicago, on a direct-to-consumer platform later this year.

The news was included in a release about an executive promotion. But it turns out it was premature.

“In a personnel-related announcement issued by NBCUniversal Local on Jan. 31, a reference to the NBC Sports Regional Networks’ direct-to-consumer (DTC) plans was inadvertently included and was misleading,” a spokesperson said.

“At this stage in the process, our DTC strategy is evolving as we assess options in each of the unique sports markets we serve. At this time, we don’t have any further details about launch plans including timing or markets. More information will be announced when available.”

That realization likely frustrates some cord-cutters, but the fact remains NBCU has been exploring a DTC service for years and it likely will come to fruition. It’ll take some time, though, because of many moving parts. NBCU needs to reach agreements with the leagues (the NBA, NHL and MLB) and cable providers, who figure to balk at a service that essentially cuts them out.

But those providers are the lifeblood of RSNs, who have multiyear deals with the distributors to carry their games. Most of the money RSNs make comes from cable subscriptions, not advertising. So the RSNs will have to walk a fine line to keep their subscription revenue coming while not jeopardizing it with a DTC service.

NBCU also is working on the product itself, such as whether it will be for anyone or solely for in-market viewers and whether it will be offered for each channel, team, game or another way.

Remote patrol

  • Fill-in Cubs TV announcer Beth Mowins will be part of ESPN’s first NBA game announced and directed by all women. For the Warriors-Jazz game Wednesday, Mowins will be joined by analyst Doris Burke and reporter Lisa Salters. In addition, 33 other women will handle production roles at the game in Salt Lake City and in the ESPN control room in Bristol, Connecticut.
  • ESPN 1000 morning-show hosts David Kaplan and Jonathan Hood will call the Clash of Champions high school basketball games Saturday at Wintrust Arena on ESPN+. Glenbrook South plays Curie at 6 p.m., followed by Sierra Canyon (California), featuring LeBron James’ son Bronny, facing Sun-Times No. 1 Glenbard West at 8.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

Reasignan a oficiales de policía como estrategia para combatir el crimen

45 oficiales asignados a puestos administrativos en la sede de la Policía de Chicago serán enviados de regreso a asignaciones de distrito y otras unidades.

By Tom Schuba

Matan a madre e hijo y hieren al padre mientras iban a comprar el mandado

El tiroteo ocurrió poco después de las 6 a.m. en la frontera de los vecindarios de East Chatham y Grand Crossing.

By David Struett

Ex policía de Chicago Jason Van Dyke sale de prisión, exigen cargos federales

El ex policía de Chicago Jason Van Dyke fue liberado el jueves después de cumplir más de tres años en la carcel por el asesinato de Laquan McDonald en 2014.

By David Struett and Andy Grimm

Man suffered heart attack before crashing into truck on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and dying, autopsy finds

The man was driving south in the 600 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday night when he crashed.

By Sun-Times Wire

Commanders owner Dan Snyder faces new sexual harassment allegation

Former team employees and members of Congress pressured the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday to release a report about the franchise’s history of sexual harassment and its sexist, hostile workplace culture.

By Ben Nuckols | Associated Press

Pilsen man admits he set fire to a CPD vehicle while wearing Joker mask during 2020 riots

A magistrate judge found that video of the incident "is indeed quite damning," and wrote that Timothy O’Donnell also "self-reported that he has gone by the name ‘The Riddler’ in the past."

By Jon Seidel