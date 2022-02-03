 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien
Hillcrest’s Darrion Baker (0) goes the basket against Wheaton Warrenville South’s Tyler Fawcestt (23) and Braylen Meredith (25).
Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.

Thursday, February 3, 2022

BIG NORTHERN

Byron at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00

CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH

Niles West at Glenbrook South, 7:00

CHICAGO PREP

Holy Trinity at Walther Christian, 7:00

Hope Academy at Rochelle Zell, 7:00

METRO PREP

Islamic Foundation at CPSA, 6:30

NIC - 10

Freeport at Rockford East, 7:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

Glenbard South at Glenbard East, 7:45

NON CONFERENCE

Alden-Hebron at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00

Christian Life at Galena, 7:00

Elgin Academy at Harvest Christian, 7:30

Fieldcrest at Dwight, 7:00

Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary (Normal), 6:00

Morgan Park Academy at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:00

Muchin at Steinmetz, 5:15

South Beloit at Aquin, 7:30

Yorkville Christian at Westminster Christian, 7:00

LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT

at Somonauk

DePue vs. Earlville, 5:30

Indian Creek vs. IMSA, CNL

Somonauk vs. Serena, 5:30

Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Newark, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Mather at Young, 5:00

Prosser at Phillips, 5:00

Marshall at North Lawndale, 5:00

Dyett at Hyde Park, 6:30

Hubbard at Kenwood, 5:00

Lindblom at Lincoln Park, 6:30

Corliss at Brooks, 5:00

Austin at Orr, 5:00

Agricultural Science at Simeon, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead at Farragut, 6:00

Bogan at Morgan Park, 5:00

Taft at Westinghouse, 5:00

Payton at Clark, 6:30

Perspective-MSA at Longwood, 5:00

Schurz at Lane, 5:00

Dunbar at Curie, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE

Goode at Washington, 6:00

Alcott at Bowen, 6:00

North Grand at DuSable, 6:00

Juarez at Gage Park, 6:00

