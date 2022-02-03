Thursday’s high school basketball scores

Please send scores and corrections to preps@suntimes.com.
Thursday, February 3, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Byron at Genoa-Kingston, 7:00
CENTRAL SUBURBAN - SOUTH
Niles West at Glenbrook South, 7:00
CHICAGO PREP
Holy Trinity at Walther Christian, 7:00
Hope Academy at Rochelle Zell, 7:00
METRO PREP
Islamic Foundation at CPSA, 6:30
NIC - 10
Freeport at Rockford East, 7:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
Glenbard South at Glenbard East, 7:45
NON CONFERENCE
Alden-Hebron at Schaumburg Christian, 7:00
Christian Life at Galena, 7:00
Elgin Academy at Harvest Christian, 7:30
Fieldcrest at Dwight, 7:00
Lowpoint-Washburn at Calvary (Normal), 6:00
Morgan Park Academy at Intrinsic-Downtown, 6:00
Muchin at Steinmetz, 5:15
South Beloit at Aquin, 7:30
Yorkville Christian at Westminster Christian, 7:00
LITTLE TEN TOURNAMENT
at Somonauk
DePue vs. Earlville, 5:30
Indian Creek vs. IMSA, CNL
Somonauk vs. Serena, 5:30
Hinckley-Big Rock vs. Newark, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
Mather at Young, 5:00
Prosser at Phillips, 5:00
Marshall at North Lawndale, 5:00
Dyett at Hyde Park, 6:30
Hubbard at Kenwood, 5:00
Lindblom at Lincoln Park, 6:30
Corliss at Brooks, 5:00
Austin at Orr, 5:00
Agricultural Science at Simeon, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead at Farragut, 6:00
Bogan at Morgan Park, 5:00
Taft at Westinghouse, 5:00
Payton at Clark, 6:30
Perspective-MSA at Longwood, 5:00
Schurz at Lane, 5:00
Dunbar at Curie, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE PLAYOFFS - BLUE
Goode at Washington, 6:00
Alcott at Bowen, 6:00
North Grand at DuSable, 6:00
Juarez at Gage Park, 6:00