 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Longwood and smooth scorer Terrence Jones knock off Perspectives-MSA

It’s difficult to imagine what a challenging season it has been for Longwood coach Keyon Smothers and his team.

By Michael O'Brien
Longwood’s Terrence Jones (15) goes up to dunk the ball against Perspective-MSA.
Longwood’s Terrence Jones (15) goes up to dunk the ball against Perspective-MSA.
Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

It’s difficult to imagine what a challenging season it has been for Longwood coach Keyon Smothers and his team.

Smothers, a former star at Washington, is a young coach in just his second season. He started this year with a team full of players that had never played varsity basketball. Quite a challenging task in the Red-South/Central, one of the Public League’s superconferences.

The Panthers earned promotion to the Red after the 2019-20 season. Smothers felt he had a team ready to compete with the best teams in the city last season. But Chicago International Charter Schools, which runs Longwood, decided it was best not to play basketball during the abbreviated, one-month COVID season.

“We had seven seniors last year that moved on to play college basketball last year,” Smothers said. “It hurt missing that season. That’s why it is hard to finish games. We are learning on the fly and fighting through, trying to understand what varsity basketball is like.”

You would never know that Longwood senior Terrence Jones, who opened the Panthers’ 48-43 win against Perspectives-MSA in the first round of the Public League playoffs on Thursday with 12 points in four minutes, was a first-year varsity player.

“It was rough being new to varsity this year and playing so many tough teams,” Jones said. “But I had a lot of people that believed in me and that helped. Scoring just comes naturally to me.”

Jones finished with 17 points and five rebounds.

“He’s leading the Red-South/Central in scoring I believe,” Smothers said. “He’s at 23 a game. The kid is leading us in every category, rebounds, scoring, and assists. Everyone would have noticed him last year when he was a junior if we played.”

Longwood (11-7) has a strong backcourt with Jones and fellow senior Da’Qwon Hargrove, who is a dependable ball handler and the heart of the team according to Smothers.

“He’s the one that makes us go,” Smothers said. “He’s the one that can calm us down no matter what type of game he is having. We call him ‘Big Game Qwon’. He’s a leader.”

Longwood led by six points at halftime. Perspectives-MSA (14-12), which won the White-West with a perfect 9-0 record and will play in the Red next season, cut the deficit to just one point on Marquise Perry’s layup and bucket with 2:41 to play.

The Panthers shot 4 of 8 from the free-throw line from then on. Probably not good enough to seal the win, but they kept the Wolves from scoring again.

“We’ve had a lot of growing pains,” Smothers said. “A new group just doesn’t understand it without going through it. But we have a great chance in the state playoffs as a Class 2A team. As long as we come play our game. We’ll go as far as Terrence Jones takes us.”

Perry led Perspectives-MSA with 12 points and Darrion Mason added 10 points and four rebounds.

“We just fell apart a little bit at the end,” Wolves coach Waybon McConnell said. “Just turnovers and making mental mistakes down the stretch. But this was valuable for the guys coming back next year, just to see it.”

Longwood will face the Mather vs. Clark winner in the second round on Friday.

Watch the final minute of Perspectives-MSA at Longwood:

Next Up In High School Sports

The Latest

Protesters arrested calling for federal charges against Van Dyke: ‘We’re gonna shut down the entire city of Chicago’

The protesters who were detained were among a larger group who delivered a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch demanding federal civil rights charges against the former officer, who was released from state custody hours earlier.

By Madeline Kenney and Tom Schuba

Iman Shumpert comes home with ‘Dancing with the Stars’ tour, fond high school memories

The current ‘DWTS’ champ and his pro partner Daniella Karagach perform Sunday night in Rosemont as part of the show’s live tour.

By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times

Back from the depths: Bears’ Robert Quinn having fun again after burying 2020 misery

Quinn said there were days in his first season with the Bears when he didn’t want to go to work. His outlook is remarkably brighter after his bounce-back season.

By Jason Lieser

Man fatally shot while driving in Roseland

A CTA bus was also struck by gunfire, but no one was injured.

By Sun-Times Wire

Sexual assault cover-up defines Blackhawks’ old, current and future business — no matter what Rocky Wirtz says

The Hawks chairman called the scandal "old business" during his rants Wednesday. He couldn’t have been more wrong.

By Ben Pope

Bulls guard Zach LaVine named All-Star reserve for second straight year

LaVine was hoping to be named a starter last week, but fell just short in the voting. That wasn’t the case on Thursday, as the coaches voted in the reserves and sent LaVine to Cleveland for the All-Star weekend.

By Joe Cowley