Our city’s new slogan works

Look at all the press this new slogan, ‘Chicago Not in Chicago,’ is getting, far more than any other slogan in recent memory.

By Letters to the Editor
Chicago In 360 Degrees
Downtown Chicago
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Those who criticize the new Chicago slogan “Chicago. Not in Chicago” reveal a lack of understanding of how slogans and tag lines work. One reader bemoans the lack of clarity in this slogan. But lack of clarity can be an asset at times. Look at all the press this new slogan is getting, far more than any other Chicago slogan in recent memory.

And because the tag line is hard to make sense of, especially for the older set, people are spending more time trying to figure out its meaning. This means they’re been engaged by the slogan, and the point of the slogan — that many phenomena that were invented or created in Chicago find their way to other large cities, which are often wrongly given credit for these inventions — is well-taken, informative and worth making.

The goal of most tag lines, slogans and other catch phrases should be to engage the audience’s brains. Sometimes clarity works against this goal.

Jim Morris, Evanston

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 350 words and may be edited for clarity and length.

Time for new political parties?

Mona Charen nails it with her summation of the Republican Party after Donald Trump. It is inconceivable that a sitting president would strong-arm election officials and his own appointed leaders to bolster fraudulent claims he won the election. He was actually telling people to make stuff up.

It is even more incredible that people would still believe and peddle these bold-faced untruths. And not just ordinary people, but the politicians still carrying the Trump water bucket all the way to the cesspool out back.

I am truly astonished at the state of our two major political parties. Aside from the constant sniping at each other, massive infighting practically splits them both in half. U.S. Reps. Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, and U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, are my heroes, not pariahs who should be censored.

Is it time to explore the creation of new political parties? Because neither party represents me and my political beliefs. How do we even go about that? We have passed the point of no return for civility and respect, where our opposing leaders can’t work together to get things done.

Scot Sinclair, Third Lake

Mental health in schools

There is a pressing need to raise awareness and develop programs to address the mental health needs of students, families and communities in Chicago. People making school policy decisions and determining priorities should recognize this critical component in the development of students’ lives.

Regardless of an appointed or elected Chicago school board, a psychiatrist and/or a clinical psychologist should be on the board, or at a minimum, in direct consultation with the board as important decisions are made.

Sean Hannon, West Beverly

Pass pregnancy protection law

Congress must include the bipartisan Pregnant Workers Fairness Act in the upcoming omnibus funding package.

Despite existing protections, pregnant workers still face workplace discrimination in all industries, across race and ethnicity, and in every state. Far too often, pregnant workers are forced out of their jobs and denied small accommodations — such as sitting instead of standing, or carrying a water bottle — that would enable them to continue working.

It is estimated that each year, 250,000 pregnant workers are denied reasonable accommodations. The Act would help end this discrimination, promote healthy pregnancies, and protect the financial security of women and families. It is a common sense solution to the frontline workforce staffing challenges that employers and our economy are facing.

Patricia Browne, Brookfield

Discrimination not just in NFL

I thank and applaud coach Brian Flores for his courage and willingness to come forward and expose the racial injustice in the NFL’s hiring process. I do hope others in the NFL will have the courage to stand with him, certainly better than they did with former quarterback Colin Kaepernick.

While this is not a surprise to most people, the NFL is not alone in its racial discrimination and unjust practices. This is a standard reality in boardrooms, corporate and business offices, and institutions across this country. I pray that Flores’ courage will create an opportunity for change.

We can remove racist statues and Confederate flags, but until we remove racists and racist practices, all else is simply window dressing.

Rev. Michael L. Pfleger, senior pastor, Saint Sabina Church

Who are the socialists?

The Republicans are all too quick to call Democrats socialists. But which party is trying to make this country more like the Soviet Union? Which party is trying to make it easier for the party in power to control the outcomes of elections? Which party is under complete control of a single authoritarian leader? Which party is introducing bills to allow local legislatures (under their control) to overturn election results.

I have heard people say they don’t recognize the Republican Party anymore. If Donald Trump is elected president in 2024, will you still recognize the United States as the Land of the Free?

Martin Nicholson, Niles

