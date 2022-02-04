 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

MLB spring training likely to be delayed after latest negotiation roadblock

The players’ union rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
Spring training likely won’t start on time after the latest setback in labor negotiations.
Spring training likely won’t start on time after the latest setback in labor negotiations.
Ashley Landis/AP

NEW YORK — Locked out players rejected Major League Baseball’s request for a federal mediator to enter stalled labor negotiations, a move that pretty much eliminated any chance for an on-time start to spring training and increased the work stoppage’s threat to opening day.

One day after MLB asked for help from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, the Major League Baseball Players Association on Friday ruled out a third party trying to assist the fractured sport’s warring factions.

“Two months after implementing their lockout, and just two days after committing to players that a counterproposal would be made, the owners refused to make a counter, and instead requested mediation,” the union said in a statement.

“After consultation with our executive board, and taking into account a variety of factors, we have declined this request. The clearest path to a fair and timely agreement is to get back to the table. Players stand ready to negotiate.”

Owners locked out players on Dec. 2, immediately following the expiration of a five-year collective bargaining agreement. There have been just three negotiating sessions on core economics since, on Jan. 24-25 and this past Tuesday, and the sides are still far apart.

Players are upset payrolls declined to $4.05 billion last year, the lowest in a fully completed year since 2015. They are asking for an expansion of salary arbitration eligibility, a significant increase in luxury tax thresholds and minimum salaries, a decrease in revenue sharing and new rules to prevent what they allege is service time manipulation by clubs.

Teams say they will not expand arbitration or decrease revenue sharing, and that intensive negotiations on the luxury tax are for the final stage of bargaining.

The lockout entered its 65th day Friday and shows every sign of rolling past the scheduled start of spring training workouts on Feb. 16. Given that at least three weeks of training and exhibition games are required and the need for several days for players to report to camps and go through COVID-19 protocols, opening day on March 31 will be threatened if there is no agreement by the end of February or early March.

There is little chance of negotiations next week, when owners are scheduled to meet from Tuesday to Thursday in Orlando, Florida. Management’s bargaining team is expected in Orlando for the session.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage is its first since a series of strikes and lockouts set back the sport from 1972-95.

The players’ association has made $5,000 stipends available to its members from the $178.5 million in cash, U.S. Treasury securities and investments available on Dec. 31, 2020, according to its latest financial disclosure form filed with the U.S. Department of Labor.

There is a wide disparity in income among players. Of the 1,670 who appeared on a major league roster last year, 1,145 earned under $1 million, including 771 below $500,000 and 241 under $100,000.

Next Up In MLB

The Latest

As ‘Wayne’s World’ turns 30, here’s the who, what, where and NO WAY of a very silly hit

While it’s set in Aurora, the ‘SNL’ spinoff movie was made in California — except for some shots of kitschy landmarks all over the Chicago area.

By Richard Roeper

‘Doll Lady’ Merle Glickman, a ‘trusted expert’ who collected thousands, has died at 78

From squishy Cabbage Patch cuties to manikins made of antique porcelain, the Skokie resident appraised, repaired, bought, sold and collected dolls as old as the 18th century.

By Maureen O'Donnell

Lightfoot offers 25% cash advance to small businesses, community organizations and nonprofits seeking federal relief funds

During a so-called "Readiness Summit" for potential grant recipients, Mayor Lori Lightfoot described the upfront ash as "bridge funding so smaller organizations can get their operations up and running quickly."

By Fran Spielman

On Jason Van Dyke case, why is U.S. attorney’s office silent on civil rights charges?

The ex-Chicago cop’s early release from prison after his murder conviction for killing Laquan McDonald puts the spotlight on federal prosecutors over calls for such charges.

By Mary Mitchell

Police arrest suspect in altercation that badly injured 49ers fan

Inglewood police Lt. Nicole Loudermilk confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody Thursday night, but released no further details. The incident has raised concerns about security at the upcoming Super Bowl to be played at SoFi Stadium

By Associated Press

This week in history: Alpha Suffrage Club gets to work

The club, co-founded by Ida B. Wells-Barnett, launched in Chicago in 1913 to fight for Black women’s suffrage. Here’s a look at the club in its early days.

By Alison Martin