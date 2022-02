Two Chicago firefighters and a woman were injured in a fire early Saturday morning on the Far South Side.

Officers responded to a fire about 1 a.m. at a house in the 13400 block of South Burley Avenue, Chicago police said.

Two firefighters were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, police said.

A woman, 32, was taken to Trinity Hospital with smoke inhalation, and was listed in good condition, police said.