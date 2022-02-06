 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today with the moon in your sign dancing with Saturn, you’re in the right frame of mind to do serious planning. You’re willing to accept duties and responsibilities, and put them before your own wants and needs. “Let’s get this done!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Very likely, you prefer being alone with your thoughts and feelings — not because you are depressed, but because you desire to be calm and reflective. You’re not in the mood for frivolous hijinks. Some of you might have to take care of someone else today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Someone older or more experienced than you might have excellent advice for you. (This is good timing because you’re in the mood to listen.) This is the beginning of the year, and you want to think about your goals. This is wise. Goals help to keep you on track.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with parents, bosses or the police will go well because everyone is in a serious frame of mind. Everyone wants to accomplish something or expedite matters in an efficient way. This is why you, too, will take a careful approach to everything that you do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to study because you are in a serious frame of mind, and you have the perseverance and the concentration necessary to learn and absorb new information. Knowledge enriches your world. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to do some serious checking into matters about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt because you have the patience to plow through these red-tape details. You won’t overlook anything. Possibly, you will discover useful information that will benefit you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to benefit from the consultation of someone older or more experienced — someone you respect. This person might be someone who is close to you like a partner or close friend. Or they might be an expert? They might even be someone you encounter today in the general public. (Who knew?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This will be a productive day at work for you or for any task that you set yourself because you will be careful in whatever you do, and you will not make mistakes. You won’t go back and have to redo things. You’ll be like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice, cut once.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents might sit down today and discuss their children’s education or the responsibilities of raising kids. Others will take a serious and practical approach to issues about sports, the entertainment world and social plans. You might also collect data for possible future vacations?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Many people today will benefit from the advice of someone older and more experienced. (Let’s face it, who needs to reinvent the wheel?) Possibly, the wise, experienced person will be someone in your family, perhaps a parent? Or maybe you are the wise sage for someone else?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day to consult someone older and learn something because your concentration is excellent; plus, duties and responsibilities are your top priority today. This is why you will be careful in your approach to everything that you do. (I’m impressed.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because you are in a practical, frame of mind, this will affect your financial decisions. For example, if shopping, you will want to buy practical, long-lasting items. When it comes to money and your possessions, you will be cautious and careful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Henry Golding (1987) shares your birthday. You are an excellent communicator who is intelligent and very active. You’re on the go. You are compassionate and find it rewarding to help others. This year you will work hard to construct and build things both in an external, tangible way, as well as internal structures within your world.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Afternoon Edition: Feb. 7, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Satchel Price

MLB ends drug testing for duration of lockout

Major League Baseball has stopped testing players for steroids for the first time in nearly 20 years due to the expiration of the sport’s drug agreement.

By Ronald Blum | Associated Press

Dan Ryan shooting upstages governor’s news conference on state’s efforts to make Chicago expressways safer

As he and the state police director spoke, a person was shot on the Dan Ryan Expressway near downtown, the 14th person shot on an expressway in Cook County this year.

By David Struett

Las estatuas afuera de Wrigley Field serán renovadas y reubicadas para formar nueva fila de estatuas de los Cubs

La estatua famosa de Harry Caray permanecerá en la esquina de las calles Sheffield y Waveland.

By Mitch Dudek

Multimillonaria hace donación a organización nacional que apoya a miles de estudiantes de CPS

Los nuevos fondos permitirán que Communities In Schools of Chicago continúe brindando servicios a estudiantes en riesgo con el objetivo de ayudarlos a mantenerse al día y desempeñarse bien en la escuela.

By Madeline Kenney

Presentan cargos contra joven de 16 años por balear a dos adolescentes en La Villita

Los tres adolescentes estaban sentados dentro de un vehículo antes del incidente.

By Sun-Times Wire