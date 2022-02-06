 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Horoscope for Saturday, Feb. 6, 2022

By Georgia Nicols

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Aries.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today with the moon in your sign dancing with Saturn, you’re in the right frame of mind to do serious planning. You’re willing to accept duties and responsibilities, and put them before your own wants and needs. “Let’s get this done!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Very likely, you prefer being alone with your thoughts and feelings — not because you are depressed, but because you desire to be calm and reflective. You’re not in the mood for frivolous hijinks. Some of you might have to take care of someone else today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Someone older or more experienced than you might have excellent advice for you. (This is good timing because you’re in the mood to listen.) This is the beginning of the year, and you want to think about your goals. This is wise. Goals help to keep you on track.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Discussions with parents, bosses or the police will go well because everyone is in a serious frame of mind. Everyone wants to accomplish something or expedite matters in an efficient way. This is why you, too, will take a careful approach to everything that you do.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

This is the perfect day to study because you are in a serious frame of mind, and you have the perseverance and the concentration necessary to learn and absorb new information. Knowledge enriches your world. Why not stand on the shoulders of those who have gone before you?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a good day to do some serious checking into matters about inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt because you have the patience to plow through these red-tape details. You won’t overlook anything. Possibly, you will discover useful information that will benefit you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is an excellent day to benefit from the consultation of someone older or more experienced — someone you respect. This person might be someone who is close to you like a partner or close friend. Or they might be an expert? They might even be someone you encounter today in the general public. (Who knew?)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This will be a productive day at work for you or for any task that you set yourself because you will be careful in whatever you do, and you will not make mistakes. You won’t go back and have to redo things. You’ll be like the wise carpenter: “Measure twice, cut once.”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Parents might sit down today and discuss their children’s education or the responsibilities of raising kids. Others will take a serious and practical approach to issues about sports, the entertainment world and social plans. You might also collect data for possible future vacations?

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Many people today will benefit from the advice of someone older and more experienced. (Let’s face it, who needs to reinvent the wheel?) Possibly, the wise, experienced person will be someone in your family, perhaps a parent? Or maybe you are the wise sage for someone else?

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a good day to consult someone older and learn something because your concentration is excellent; plus, duties and responsibilities are your top priority today. This is why you will be careful in your approach to everything that you do. (I’m impressed.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Because you are in a practical, frame of mind, this will affect your financial decisions. For example, if shopping, you will want to buy practical, long-lasting items. When it comes to money and your possessions, you will be cautious and careful.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Henry Golding (1987) shares your birthday. You are an excellent communicator who is intelligent and very active. You’re on the go. You are compassionate and find it rewarding to help others. This year you will work hard to construct and build things both in an external, tangible way, as well as internal structures within your world.

Next Up In Entertainment and Culture

The Latest

Teenage boy shot in Hyde Park

The teen boy was on the sidewalk about 2:20 p.m. in the 5600 block of South Woodlawn Avenue when a dark vehicle pulled up and someone from inside fired shots.

By Sun-Times Wire

Amari Bailey, Bronny James and Sierra Canyon end Glenbard West’s undefeated run

Glenbard West’s community came out in full force Saturday, filling Wintrust Arena with fans who let the Sierra Canyon superstars from Los Angeles know right from the start that Amari Bailey’s homecoming wasn’t going to be a tepid celebration.

By Michael O'Brien

1 killed, 1 wounded in Bronzeville shooting: police

Two males were shot about 4:35 p.m. in the first block of East 43rd Street.

By Sun-Times Wire

Alex DeBrincat shows off personality at All-Star Weekend but falls short of championship

DeBrincat represented the Blackhawks well with three points in Saturday’s 2022 NHL All-Star Game, but the Central Division lost to the Metropolitan in the final matchup.

By Ben Pope

Courvoisier McCauley leads short-handed DePaul past No. 21 Xavier

McCauley scored 21 points and Jalen Terry had 13 as the Blue Demons beat the Musketeers 69-65 to snap a four-game losing streak.

By Sun-Times wires

Packers, Vikings lament losing talented offensive coaches to rival Bears

As new Bears coach Matt Eberflus builds out his staff for Year 1, he scoops up OC Luke Getsy and QBs coach Andrew Janocko from within the NFC North.

By Jason Lieser