Horoscope for Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aries into Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

The thing to be aware of today is the moon alert, which will restrict shopping. It’s OK to shop for food and gas but beware buying anything else during the moon alert because it will likely disappoint or not work out for some reason. (Wasted money and effort.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

After the moon alert is over (5 p.m. Chicago time), the moon will then be in your sign, and bring you a bit of good luck. Use this to your advantage, especially if you want a “yes” answer to something. Until then, tread water.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a great day to schmooze with others. You will enjoy the company of friends as well as groups and organizations. However, avoid making important decisions during the moon alert. Be smart and don’t volunteer for anything!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be aware that people notice you more than usual today. (They know personal details about your private life.) Meanwhile, you have strong feelings! And to top it off, most of this day is a moon alert. Tread carefully and be aware.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Like Cancer, you are high visibility today. Therefore, you must avoid important decisions. Do not volunteer for anything during the moon alert. Meanwhile, emotions are running high. (You might feel a bit upset about something.) Stay chill.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you feel restless because you want to travel or experience adventure and stimulation! If possible, you will enjoy “getting away from all this.” Nevertheless, be aware of the restrictions of the moon alert today, especially if you want to shop for anything other than food and gas.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

When it comes to important financial decisions or issues related to inheritances, shared property, taxes and debt, be smart and wait until after the moon alert is over today. (Basically, wait until tomorrow.) Until then, enjoy social outings and fun times with others. Keep things light.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today it’s best to cooperate with others because the moon will be opposite your sign. Do not agree to anything important during the moon alert. Wait until after 5 p.m. Chicago time. This means you have to be aware of what’s going on. Just coast.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

This is a playful, creative day for you! However, avoid important decisions or shopping for anything other than food and gas. But do enjoy schmoozing with others and exploring creative ideas. After 5 p.m. Chicago time, you can swing into gear. “I’m ready!”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You want to relax and cocoon at home. A conversation with a female relative could be important. However, after the moon alert is over (5 p.m. Chicago time), you will be eager to socialize. You might enjoy playful times with kids or watch sports events.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a busy, fast-paced day and yet, you feel indecisive and not sure what to do. That’s because of the moon alert. However, after 5 p.m. Chicago time, you will feel more focused and will turn your attention to home and family matters.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Do be careful. Today during the moon alert, the moon is in your Money House, which might tempt you to spend money. But this is a poor idea! (Restrict spending to food and gas during the moon alert.) However, after 5 p.m. Chicago time, you have the green light.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, songwriter Bob Marley (1945-1981) shares your birthday. You are creative, artistic and a big dreamer. You have high hopes for your career and your personal relationships. People like you because you are attractive and you radiate warmth. This will be a year of change and new freedom for you. Others will help you. Expect travel and adventure!