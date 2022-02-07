Horoscope for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Taurus.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a good day for financial negotiations or to ask for a raise or see ways to boost your income. Nevertheless, something unexpected will surprise you. It might be a wonderful boon? (You might find money; you might lose money.) You might spontaneously buy something that pleases you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today the moon is in your sign dancing with both Jupiter and Venus, which makes you joyful and charming. It’s a happy day for you! It’s also an exciting day. You feel impulsive and tempted to act rashly. (Don’t do anything you will regret.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a restless day; however, it’s also a happy day. You might receive a gift or a favor from someone. Your partner might get a bonus or some good fortune that reflects indirectly on you. Bosses and authority figures approve of you today. (Not too shabby!)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is a popular day! Enjoy the company of friends as well interactions with clubs and organizations. It’s a good day to think about your goals because your optimism will help you be ambitious and dream big. A friend might surprise you today or perhaps you will meet someone unusual?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you are high visibility. People admire you today. They see you as affluent, successful and charming. Nevertheless, surprise news from a parent, a boss or someone in a position of authority might catch you up guard. Stay tuned.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Travel plans are exciting for many of you today. Nevertheless, travel plans might change or be delayed, canceled or rescheduled. Some will be surprised at the opportunity to travel. Likewise, you might learn something new that is exciting and broadens your experience.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A surprise might be related to bank accounts, shared wealth, shared property or money from the government. Stay on top of things so that you’re in the know. Meanwhile, perhaps your surprise is an unexpected gift or an opportunity? Be alert.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a charming day to deal with others because you feel warm and friendly. Someone new and unusual might come into your world. However, someone close to you might also surprise you by doing something you least expect. Or perhaps you are surprised by a new face?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Things at work or related to your job will go well today. Likewise, you feel strong and healthy. Something related to a pet might please but also surprise you. Stay on top of things because it’s good to know what’s happening. Don’t be caught off guard.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

An unexpected invitation might delight you today. You might also experience a fun and different social occasion or outing. Meanwhile, parents: take note that this is an accident-prone day for your kids. Be aware of where they are and what they’re doing.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You will enjoy relaxing at home today. You might be involved with a friend or a group, or you might entertain someone. Count on the fact that something unusual will happen. A small appliance might break down or something could be suddenly damaged? Or you might receive a gift?

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a feel-good day! Because people are upbeat and optimistic, you will enjoy talking to neighbors, siblings and relatives. You might meet new faces or discover a new place because something unexpected will occur. Pay attention to everything you say and do to avoid an accident.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Ashton Kutcher (1978) shares your birthday today. You are popular. You are friendly and interesting and people like to be around you. You want to expand your world, which is why you love to learn and you love to travel. Take good care of yourself this year because you will have to be of service to others, especially family. This year is about nurturing your closest relationships.