A person died in a rollover crash Monday morning on the inbound Bishop Ford Expressway at 115th Street.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 6 a.m. on Interstate 94, according to Illinois State Police.

The driver was ejected and taken to a hospital, where the person was pronounced dead, state police said.

Inbound lanes were closed until around 7:55 a.m. for an investigation.

Further details were not released.