 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Some words of wisdom from an old skeptic

If the Olympic Games are going on, then you know doping is never far away.

By Rick Telander
Norway’s Therese Johaug celebrates after winning the gold medal in the women’s 7.5km + 7.5km skiathlon cross-country skiing competition Saturday in Zhangjiakou, China.
Alessandra Tarantino/AP

Every time there’s an Olympic Games, I put on my doping hat and reminisce about olden days.

Ah, memories.

Ben Johnson. Marion Jones. Tim Montgomery. Michelle Smith. Tyler Hamilton. Just about every athlete who competed for East Germany from start to end (1949-90).

The dopers of yore waft through my mind like a slow-motion conga line of frauds. On and on in a parade of sculpted bodies, platelet-rich blood flow, deepened voices, clanging gold medals.

You see, banned drugs work.

Things such as anabolic steroids, EPO, human growth hormone, insulin, beta blockers, amphetamines and so-called brake drugs (to delay physical maturation) can make you faster, stronger, quicker, less fatigued, stiller when you shoot your rifle, a little more knife-like when you hit the water after a whirling, 10-meter drop.

It’s not like Olympic doping is new.

American Tom Hicks, the gold-medal winner in the marathon at the 1904 Summer Games in St. Louis, got a jolt of strychnine and brandy at the 22-mile mark from his coach, Charles Lucas.

Of course, while this might have sparked Hicks’ final kick, it also nearly killed him. (He had to be revived by four physicians after the race.) No matter, though, because he won!

In his book ‘‘The Secret Race,’’ cyclist Hamilton, the disgraced road-race champion at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens, pretty much described the impetus for all athletes who succumb to doping. For him, it came after he had been beaten soundly by a number of racers who were loaded on EPO, which helps make red blood cells.

Wrote Hamilton: ‘‘This was bull[bleep]. This was not fair. In that moment, the future became clear. Unless something changed, I was done. I was going to have to find a different career.’’

The solution?

‘‘I joined the brotherhood,’’ he wrote.

The brotherhood and sisterhood of dopers have not gone away. Far from it. The doping testers might have gotten more savvy, their machines more precise, but the drug folks are always a step ahead.

Change a molecule here, finesse a diuretic there, get the epitestosterone level up closer to the testosterone level, find some new immoral dude — such as Victor Conte at now-defunct BALCO — to pass out fresh stuff such as ‘‘the cream’’ and ‘‘the clear,’’ and away we go.

So when I saw that one of the first gold medalists at these Beijing Olympics was cross-country skier Therese Johaug of Norway, I knew old times hadn’t vanished.

Johaug, a seven-time world champion, was banned from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, because she failed a drug test. She blamed it on lip balm.

It’s possible she’s telling the truth. But cheaters have wept, sworn on their mothers’ graves and even — hello, Lance Armstrong, Mr. Doper himself — sued those who have said they were cheating.

By the way, in case you’re wondering, there is no moral exemption for doping in the Olympics. This from the Athlete’s Olympic Oath: ‘‘I promise that . . . [I will commit] to a sport without doping and without drugs, in the true spirit of sportsmanship, for the glory of sports and the honor of our teams.’’

One thing to remember: Doping often can benefit an athlete long after he or she is off the drugs.

Also, as previously noted, new steroids and such are developed all the time. Back when baseball star Barry Bonds and other jocks worshipped at the BALCO altar, the new stuff called THG (a k a ‘‘the clear’’) came from an organic chemist in downstate Illinois named Patrick Arnold.

Amphetamines showed up in the 1930s, and Russian weightlifters of the 1950s are credited (if that’s the right word) with spreading the gospel about the incredible power of testosterone.

The cheating won’t end, and we’re fools to think it might.

‘‘We’re way, way ahead of the tests,’’ Hamilton said a few years back. ‘‘They’ve got their doctors and we’ve got ours, and ours are better. Better-paid, for sure.’’

There’s big money in winning. Plus international — and political — prestige.

Why do you think the entire Russian team in Beijing is competing under the weird moniker Russian Olympic Committee? Why do you think they can’t show the Russian flag or play their national anthem? Because Russian athletes are so historically dope-dirty that they never can be trusted.

But we good-guy Americans might not be so clean, either. Who knows? It can take years before we find out.

Yes, the dirt may rise to the top. But at some point, it always sinks to the bottom.

Next Up In Sports

The Latest

As minutes pile up for Bulls, Billy Donovan wants open communication

With how short-handed the Bulls have been the last few weeks, veteran DeMar DeRozan and rookie Ayo Dosunmu have taken on a larger workload. It’s Donovan’s job to make sure he protects them from themselves but also wins games.

By Joe Cowley

Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By Michael O'Brien

Jurors picked, opening statements next in the trial of Ald. Patrick Daley Thompson

Thompson is charged with filing false federal income tax returns for the years 2013 through 2017. He is also charged with lying to federal regulators in early 2018 about the amount of money he owed Washington Federal Bank for Savings in Bridgeport.

By Jon Seidel and Tim Novak

CPS puts up vigorous court fight over disabled student’s claim he was sexually assaulted in 2016

In legal filings, officials have attacked the student’s testimony as "self-serving" and cast doubts as to whether an assault even occurred. The district has probed whether the incident was consensual and if the student’s parents had told him it was bad to be gay.

By Nader Issa

Texans hire Lovie Smith as new head coach

The former Bears and Illinois coach spent last season as Houston’s associate head coach and defensive coordinator. He will take over for David Culley, who is also Black, and was fired after just one season.

By Kristie Rieken | Associated Press

No bail for man accused of shooting long-time friend in 2019 after fight inside Roseland business

Brian Wyatt, now 36, faces a first-degree murder charge in connection with the slaying of Eddy N. Vaughns, who was fatally wounded on the front steps of his South Side apartment.

By Madeline Kenney