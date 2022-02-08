Woman, 88, and man, 70, found dead in apartment fire in Irving Park

An 88-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were found dead in an apartment fire in Irving Park on the Northwest Side early Tuesday.

Firefighters entered the home in the 3600 block of North Kedvale Avenue at 2:30 a.m. and found it cluttered with items that made it difficult to search, Chicago Fire Department Larry Langford said.

After the blaze was extinguished, the woman and man were found inside a first-floor apartment and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and fire officials. They have not yet been identified.

The building had been without heat for a while, Langford said. There were space heaters being used in the house, but it was too early to tell if that was the cause of the fire, he said.