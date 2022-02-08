 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Mother, 88, and son, 70, found dead in apartment fire in Old Irving Park

An initial investigation found the likely cause was “careless use of smoking materials” discarded in a bin.

By Sun-Times Wire Updated
A man and woman were found dead inside an apartment fire Feb. 8, 2022, in Irving Park.
A man and woman were found dead inside an apartment fire Feb. 8, 2022, in Irving Park.
Chicago Fire Department

An apartment fire in Old Irving Park that left an 88-year-old mother and her son dead early Tuesday was likely caused by smoking materials tossed in a bin, according to the Chicago Fire Department.

Lea este artículo en español en La Voz Chicago, un servicio presentado por AARP Chicago.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze in the 3600 block of North Kedvale Avenue and found the home cluttered with items that made it difficult to search, fire department spokesperson Larry Langford said.

The mother and son were found after 2:30 a.m. on the first floor and pronounced dead at the scene, he said.

They were identified as Marian Frieri, 88, and Michael Frieri, 70, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The building had been without heat for a while and space heaters were being used in the house, Langford said. The mother and son were the only occupants of the building.

An initial investigation found that the likely cause was “careless use of smoking materials” discarded in a bin, he said.

After the fire, firefighters and Ald. James Gardiner (45th) canvassed the block to pass out smoke detectors.

Next Up In News

The Latest

Rams QB Matt Stafford on brink of redirecting his reputation at Super Bowl LVI

It’s been "a whole lot of fun" for Stafford and the Rams since they rescued him from the prolonged misery of playing for the Lions.

By Jason Lieser

Afternoon Edition: Feb. 8, 2022

Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.

By Matt Moore

Be ‘pros,’ not cons, say Blackhawks, facing a second half without much else to believe in

But as they board flights and skate in enemy arenas, the Hawks might as well be a team of ghosts.

By Steve Greenberg

Evergreen Park Catholic school principal makes masks optional, defying Archdiocese policy

Principal M. Jacob "Doc" Mathius said the mask-optional policy was best for students social and emotional well-being.

By Manny Ramos

Lightfoot culpa la ola de robos de vehículos al aprendizaje remoto

El Sindicato de Maestros de Chicago criticó la afirmación de la alcaldesa, diciendo: ‘Todos los niños de nuestras Escuelas Públicas de Chicago merecen una disculpa de la alcaldesa hoy’.

By Tom Schuba and Andy Boyle

Encuentran a ancianos muertos en una casa que se incendió en Irving Park

Se estaban usando calentadores en la casa, pero era demasiado pronto para decir si esa fue la causa del incendio.

By Sun-Times Wire