An 88-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man were found dead in an apartment fire in Irving Park on the Northwest Side early Tuesday.

Crews responded to the fire in the 3600 block of North Kedvale Avenue around 2:30 a.m., authorities said.

After the blaze was extinguished, the woman and man were found inside a first-floor apartment and were pronounced dead at the scene, according to police and fire officials. They have not yet been identified.

Area Five detectives were investigating.