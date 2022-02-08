 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Oscars 2022: List of nominees

Winners of the 94th Academy Awards will be announced on March 27 in Los Angeles.

By Associated Press
Nicole Kidman is a nominee for her work as Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos,” as is co-star Javier Bardem, as Desi Arnaz.
Best picture: “Belfast”; “CODA”; “Don’t Look Up”; “Drive My Car”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “Licorice Pizza”; “Nightmare Alley”; “The Power of the Dog”; “West Side Story.”

Best actress: Jessica Chastain, “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”; Olivia Colman, “The Lost Daughter”; Penélope Cruz, “Parallel Mothers”; Nicole Kidman, “Being the Ricardos”; Kristen Stewart, “Spencer.”

Best actor: Will Smith, “King Richard”; Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”; Javier Bardem, “Being the Ricardos”; Benedict Cumberbatch, “The Power of the Dog”; Andrew Garfield, “tick, tick … Boom!”

Original screenplay: “Licorice Pizza”; “Belfast”; “Don’t Look Up”; “King Richard”; “The Worst Person in the World.”

Adapted screenplay: “The Power of the Dog”; “The Lost Daughter”; “CODA”; “Dune”; “Drive My Car.”

Best supporting actor: Ciarán Hinds, “Belfast”; Troy Kotsur, “CODA”; Kodi Smit-McPhee, “The Power of the Dog”; Jesse Plemons, “The Power of the Dog”; J.K. Simmons, “Being the Ricardos.”

Best supporting actress: Jessie Buckley, “The Lost Daughter”; Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”; Kirsten Dunst, “The Power of the Dog”; Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”; Judi Dench, “Belfast.”

Costume design: “Cruella”; “Cyrano”; “Dune”; “Nightmare Alley”; “West Side Story.”

Film editing: “Don’t Look Up”; “Dune”; “King Richard”; “tick, tick ... BOOM!”; “The Power of the Dog.”

Documentary feature: “Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)”; “Flee”; “Attica”; “Ascension”; “Writing With Fire.”

Original song: “Be Alive” from “King Richard”; “Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto”; “Down to Joy” from “Belfast”; “No Time to Die” from “No Time to Die”; “Somehow You Do” from “Four Good Days.”

Best international film: “Drive My Car,” Japan; “Flee,” Denmark; “The Hand of God,” Italy; “The Worst Person in the World,” Norway; “Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom,” Bhutan.

Best animated feature: “Encanto”; “Flee”; “Luca”; “The Mitchells vs. the Machines”; “Raya and the Last Dragon.”

