‘Dibs’ to be removed in Chicago starting Friday

City workers will begin clearing unclaimed objects left on the street along their daily garbage routes, the Department of Streets and Sanitation said in a statement.

By Cindy Hernandez
Folding chairs were used to reserve parking spots in Bridgeport.
Trash crews will begin picking up items used to claim “dibs” on Chicago streets Friday.

City workers will begin clearing the streets along their daily garbage routes, the Department of Streets and Sanitation said in a statement. Crews will pay special attention to 311 requests.

“We ask residents to please be neighborly and pick up any personal items they may currently have on the street,” said Streets and Sanitation Commissioner Cole Stallard.

Over 11 inches on snow fell during a winter storm that swept across the city last week.

Residents can find their trash collection route at 311.chicago.gov.

