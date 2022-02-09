Horoscope for Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022

Moon Alert

After 5 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You’re keen to talk to others because you want to make a connection. In conversation with others, you want to get right down to the nitty-gritty of things. You don’t want to waste time on superficial chitchat.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are more emotionally attached to your possessions today. This is why you might not want to lend something to someone. You will enjoy taking care of something by polishing, cleaning, mending or repairing it. Avoid buying things you don’t need.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The moon is in your sign today and tomorrow, which make you more emotional than usual. It magnifies your feelings. However, when the moon is in your sign (for two days every month) it also makes you a bit luckier than all the other signs. Ask the universe for a favor!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is hiding in your chart, which means that likewise, you will seek out privacy. You might choose to work alone or behind the scenes because you feel the need to “hide” as well. You want some peace and quiet.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

A conversation with a friend, perhaps a female, will be meaningful for you. In fact, whatever you discuss might cause you to change your goals. People are ready to let their hair down and share their feelings.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

For various reasons, you are more high visibility today than usual. People notice you. In fact, you might realize that others are discussing (or they are aware of) personal details about your private life. (Something to keep in mind in case you have to do some damage control.)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Today you want to do something different. You want to shake things up a little because you you’re in for adventure and ways to expand your world. Ideally, you will enjoy traveling, if this is possible. But if you can’t travel, you can expand your world through books, film and the Internet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Financial matters are your focus today. You might check details about inheritances, wills, taxes, debt and anything to do with shared property. Today and tomorrow are good days to wrap up loose ends regarding these matters. You are also physically passionate today!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today and tomorrow the moon is sitting opposite your sign, which means you have to be cooperative. When dealing with those who are closest to you, you have to go more than halfway. (Hey, two weeks from now, others will have to go more than halfway dealing with you.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will find gratifying to be productive today. You will feel a sense of reward if what you do can benefit others. In fact, you might work on behalf of someone. Health issues and matters related to your pet might also be your focus.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely day to schmooze. Accept invitations to socialize or have Zoom meetings because you want to share good times with others. You want to have some fun! Romance can blossom. You will also enjoy playful activities with kids as well as the arts.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Home, family and your private life will be your focus today. Ideally, you will enjoy cocooning at home so that you can relax among familiar surroundings. You feel the need to withdraw from the busyness of the world around you. Enjoy some peace and quiet.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Tom Hiddleston (1981) shares your birthday. Although you sometimes can appear detached to others, you are a caring, compassionate person. You are an original thinker with innovative ideas who is committed to whatever you do. This year is favorable for you! Many of you will get a promotion or receive awards or recognition for your work. Not only will you be in the spotlight, you might attain power and leadership.