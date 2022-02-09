Jason Isbell, Fleet Foxes among lineup for summer concert series at The Salt Shed

Chicago’s newest music hub, The Salt Shed, has revealed its outdoor concert series lineup set for late summer.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten and Mt. Joy are among the performers set for the series that kicks off in August.

The venue complex, located on the former site of the iconic Morton Salt company on Elston Avenue, is being transformed into a 1.5-acre, multi-use space for indoor and outdoor events along its riverfront location. The project is being developed by 16 on Center, the team behind the Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall, Evanston SPACE, Beauty Bar and The Promontory.

Tickets for the summer series shows (see schedule below), which will be staged at the south end of the site, will go on at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at saltshedchicago.com. A special pre-sale kicks off at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 (details available at the venue website).

In addition to music, the indoor/outdoor hub will eventually showcase various arts and culture programming, as well as bars, retails spaces, pop-up food events and open-air markets, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

Construction and renovations will continue for the next year. The iconic illustration of the Morton’s Salt girl with the umbrella logo on the building’s roof will remain part of the final structure.

The lineup for The Salt Shed summer concert series includes: