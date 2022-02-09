 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Jason Isbell, Fleet Foxes among lineup for summer concert series at The Salt Shed

The music will pour out from an outdoor space at the former site of Morton Salt on North Elston Avenue.

By Miriam Di Nunzio
Jason Isbell, along with The 400 Unit, will headline The Salt Shed on Sept. 23. Shemekia Copeland is the special guest for the concert.
Getty Images

Chicago’s newest music hub, The Salt Shed, has revealed its outdoor concert series lineup set for late summer.

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Fleet Foxes, Sharon Van Etten and Mt. Joy are among the performers set for the series that kicks off in August.

The venue complex, located on the former site of the iconic Morton Salt company on Elston Avenue, is being transformed into a 1.5-acre, multi-use space for indoor and outdoor events along its riverfront location. The project is being developed by 16 on Center, the team behind the Empty Bottle, Thalia Hall, Evanston SPACE, Beauty Bar and The Promontory.

Construction for an entertainment/cultural art hub is underway at the former site of Morton Salt on North Elston Avenue. A series of outdoor summer concerts at the Salt Shed will take place later this year.
Tickets for the summer series shows (see schedule below), which will be staged at the south end of the site, will go on at 10 a.m. Feb. 18 at saltshedchicago.com. A special pre-sale kicks off at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 (details available at the venue website).

In addition to music, the indoor/outdoor hub will eventually showcase various arts and culture programming, as well as bars, retails spaces, pop-up food events and open-air markets, according to Wednesday’s announcement.

Construction and renovations will continue for the next year. The iconic illustration of the Morton’s Salt girl with the umbrella logo on the building’s roof will remain part of the final structure.

The lineup for The Salt Shed summer concert series includes:

  • Aug. 3 — Fleet Foxes
  • Aug. 10 — Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker
  • Aug. 12 — Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine
  • Aug. 13 — Lake Street Dive, with special guest Madison Cunningham
  • Aug. 15 — Lord Huron and First Aid Kit
  • Aug. 20 — Mt. Joy
  • Aug. 25 —Jorja Smith
  • Sept. 23 — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with special guest Shemekia Copeland
An artist’s rendering shows the proposed development for The Salt Shed hub on the former site of the Morton Salt production facility at 1357 N. Elston Ave.
