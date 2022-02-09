 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Former ‘Cheer’ star Jerry Harris to plead guilty

A judge ordered Harris, charged in a federal sex crimes case, held behind bars in October 2020, finding that the evidence against him “overwhelmingly supports detention” and suggested he would be a danger to the community if released.

By Jon Seidel
Jerry Harris
Jerry Harris, a former star of the Netflix docuseries “Cheer,” is expected to plead guilty in his federal sex crimes case Thursday, according to U.S. District Court records in Chicago.

A defense attorney for Harris declined to comment Wednesday.

Harris was charged with child pornography and other crimes involving four victims in a seven-count indictment filed in December 2020 that alleged misconduct in Illinois, Florida and Texas. Federal prosecutors have also alleged that Harris sexually assaulted a 15-year-old boy in a public bathroom, tried to persuade another minor to engage in oral sex at cheerleading events, solicited a third for sex and admitted having five to 10 victims in all.

The December 2020 indictment, however, did not charge Harris with the sexual assault of the 15-year-old boy.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Heather McShain ordered Harris, 22, held behind bars in October 2020, after he was initially charged with one count of production of child pornography. The judge found that the evidence against him “overwhelmingly supports detention” and suggested he would be a danger to the community if released.

The judge pointed to Harris’ apparent inability to control his behavior as well as the exploitation of his position in the cheerleading community. She also rejected any “blurred line” between Harris’ age and that of his alleged victims.

“[Harris] was not a child,” McShain said. “He was an adult.”

Harris is being held in the downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, records show.

