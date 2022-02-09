Bob Saget cause of death revealed to be head trauma

Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who was found dead in his Florida hotel room last month, died from head trauma, according to an official statement released Wednesday by his family.

The statement, made available to numerous media outlets, read in part: “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.

“The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The 65-year-old star of “Full House” and “America’s Funniest Home Video” was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes, on Jan. 9. Detectives from the Orange County (Florida) sheriff’s office at the time reported that no signs of foul play or drug use had been found.

Saget had returned to the hotel after performing a a two-hour stand-up set in Jacksonville, Florida the night before.

Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening. I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this shit. Check https://t.co/nqJyTiiezU for my dates in 2022. pic.twitter.com/pEgFuXxLd3 — bob saget (@bobsaget) January 9, 2022

Wednesday’s statement went on to say, “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all. To be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”