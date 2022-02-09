2 shot, 1 fatally, in Park Manor gas station

One person was killed and another wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Park Manor on the South Side.

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was inside a gas station about 8 p.m. in the 100 block of East 71st Street when a group approached him and both opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman, 22, was standing nearby and was struck in the calf, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where she was listed in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.