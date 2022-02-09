 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Man killed, woman wounded in shooting at Park Manor gas station

The shooting happened in the 100 block of East 71st Street.

By Sun-Times Wire
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 9, 2022, in Park Manor.
Archive Sun-Times

A man was killed and woman wounded in a shooting Wednesday night in Park Manor on the South Side.

Paris Lawrence was inside a gas station in the 100 block of East 71st Street about 8 p.m. when a group approached him and opened fire, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Lawrence, 33, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A woman, 22, standing nearby was struck in the calf, police said. She was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, police said.

There was no one in custody.

