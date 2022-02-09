 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Ramblers stumble on the road at Bradley

Braden Norris scored 14 to lead Loyola

By Sun-Times wires
Braden Norris
Loyola guard Braden Norris, right, drives as Missouri State guard Isaac Haney pressures him during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Chicago, Saturday, Jan. 22,
Nam Y. Huh/AP

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Malevy Leons had 14 points to lead five Bradley players in double figures as the Braves defeated Loyola 68-61 on Wednesday night.

Mikey Howell and Zek Montgomery added 12 points apiece for the Braves (14-11, 8-5 MVC). Ville Tahvanainen and Terry Roberts chipped in 11 points each.

Braden Norris had 14 points for the Ramblers (18-5, 9-3). Lucas Williamson added 13 points and six assists. Chris Knight had 12 points and three blocks.

The Braves leveled the season series against the Ramblers. Loyola defeated Bradley 78-71 on Jan. 8.

