Horoscope for Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Moon Alert

Caution: Avoid shopping or making important decisions up until 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Aquarius into Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

This is a restless day for you; however, it’s also a day full of quiet excitement and anticipation. Perhaps you have unusual plans simmering on the back burner? Some of you might have an epiphany or an enlightening realization about something. Whatever it is, it feels good!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you feel excited and enthusiastic, especially dealing with friends and groups. This could be because you feel turned on by someone, perhaps someone who is eclectic or very different? Or you might be turned on by an idea that you want to share with others?

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Today someone in authority, perhaps a boss, parent, teacher or member of the police might do something that gives you greater freedom and makes you feel liberated — even special. Possibly, you are the one who surprises them? More likely, they will surprise you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

This is an exciting day! Some of you are anticipating fun travel plans (if not currently traveling). Others are looking forward to fresh opportunities in publishing, the media, legal matters or medicine. Perhaps a breakthrough? You might also want to take an exciting course or learn something new.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You’re happy because you feel free of certain restrictions, perhaps related to financial matters or restrictions related to shared property or your obligations to someone else. You might greenlight a project you’ve been working on. So many possibilities!

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might meet someone unusual today who is exciting and stimulating. Alternatively, a close friend or partner might do something that stimulates your curiosity. In your exchanges with others, you feel alert, quick-witted and lively! (“I’m so clever.”)

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might receive an unexpected promotion today. Or perhaps, it’s surprising news related to technology, or a coworker, or the potential expansion of your work, might be exciting. Whatever happens might create greater freedom for yourself, and you will welcome this!

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you find it relatively easy to act freely! You can do what you want to do and how you want to do it. One thing is certain — you will value your individuality more than living up to someone else’s expectations. Your theme song today is, “I Gotta Be Me!”

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Expect a few surprises from a family member today, especially a parent or older relative. Hopefully, the surprise will be pleasing. Something might happen that liberates you or gives you greater freedom in some way. Or perhaps it’s exciting family news? Could be anything.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your curiosity is stimulated today along with your imagination. You’ll find that you catch on to ideas quickly, which you might want to share with others. Conversations, short trips and interactions with your daily contacts will be lively!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You’re full of money-making ideas today, which is why this could be an excellent day for business and commerce. For starters, you’re willing to think outside of the box. You’re ready to try the untried, something new and daring. (Keep an eye on your possessions because life it is unpredictable today.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today is full of new experiences, new ideas and new encounters with others. This is not a typical day. Whatever happens will enrich or expand your world in some way, probably in a way you least expected to happen. For sure, you feel adventurous and friendly!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Singer, activist Harry Belafonte (1927) shares your birthday. You are self-reliant and independent. You are also giving, generous and compassionate to others. You are definitely persuasive! In your personal life, you overcome obstacles with courage. This year is the first year of a nine-year cycle, which means be courageous! Be willing to explore new directions and new areas of growth. Open any door! What you do this year will bring benefits in the future.