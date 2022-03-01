The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Transportation News Chicago

Red Line trains rerouted to elevated lines after person struck by train at Harrison

The person’s condition was not immediately known.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 01, 2022 12:05 PM
SHARE Red Line trains rerouted to elevated lines after person struck by train at Harrison
A person was hit by a train March 3, 2022, in the Loop.

A person was hit by a train March 3, 2022, in the Loop.

Sun-Times file photo

Red Line service in the Loop was disrupted Tuesday morning after someone was struck by a train.

The person was hit around 11:40 a.m. at the Harrison station in the 600 block of South State Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Authorities worked to extricate the person from underneath the train, officials said. The condition was not immediately known. 

Red Line subway trains operated on elevated lines between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations, the CTA said.

Shuttles were made available for passengers between those stations.

Next Up In Default
Another ex-Bridgeport bank worker pleads guilty, suggested fudging docs ‘with scissors and copier’
Crime continues its climb in Chicago, with spikes in burglaries, thefts and stolen motor vehicles
Glendale Heights man killed in road-rage shooting in Streamwood
Paczki love. It’s real. And hopefully will help this guy on his first date
Man, 62, shot several times while struggling with robbers in West Pullman
Man shot and killed during argument in Bronzeville — second murder on the block in a month