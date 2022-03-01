Red Line trains rerouted to elevated lines after person struck by train at Harrison

Red Line service in the Loop was disrupted Tuesday morning after someone was struck by a train.

The person was hit around 11:40 a.m. at the Harrison station in the 600 block of South State Street, according to Chicago fire officials.

Authorities worked to extricate the person from underneath the train, officials said. The condition was not immediately known.

Red Line subway trains operated on elevated lines between the Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown stations, the CTA said.

Shuttles were made available for passengers between those stations.

