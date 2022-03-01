The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 1, 2022
Entertainment & Culture Theater

TimeLine’s ‘Relentless’ moving to Goodman Theatre; ‘Swing State’ moves to the fall

Miriam Di Nunzio By Miriam Di Nunzio
 March 01, 2022 01:04 PM
Ayanna Bria Bakari (left) and Jaye Ladymore in TimeLine Theatre’s staging of Tyla Abercrumbie’s&nbsp;“Relentless.”

Brett Beiner

TimeLine Theatre Company’s critically acclaimed production of Tyla Abercrumbie’s “Relentless,” is headed to the Goodman Theatre for its downtown debut.

“Relentless,” which just ended its sold-out run at TimeLine, tells the story of two Black sisters in 1919 Philadelphia who have returned to their childhood home to handle their late mother’s estate and find themselves on opposite sides of the matter. Annelle (Ayanna Bria Bakari), the younger sister, can’t wait to sell the home and return to her life in Boston, while her older and unmarried sister Janet (Jaye Ladymore), is questioning the decision to sell the home, which historically served as a vital hub for the city’s Black population. Reading through their newfound mother’s diaries upends both their worlds.

The original cast, which also features Xavier Edward, Demetra Dee (also called Annabelle Lee) and Travis Delgado, and the creative team will be featured at the Goodman; the production will be staged inside the Owen Theatre.

“TimeLine is thrilled to partner with Goodman Theatre to provide Chicago audiences more opportunities to experience ‘Relentless,’” said TimeLine Artistic Director PJ Powers in a statement Tuesday. “This play has been a multi-year passion project for us, launched and developed through TimeLine’s Playwrights Collective starting in 2017. After the originally planned 2020 run was delayed by the pandemic, we finally celebrated its world premiere in January. The response was overwhelming, and it was clear that the play deserved more life beyond its limited run. Audiences and critics alike have recognized that Tyla Abercrumbie’s voice has a beauty and poetry that is absolutely searing.”

“Relentless” will run April 1-May 1. Tickets, $15 - $55 are now on sale at GoodmanTheatre.org/Relentless.

The run dates for “Swing State” will be announced in the weeks ahead.

More Stories