Pritzker’s public health chief Dr. Ngozi Ezike stepping down

After two years as the face of the state’s COVID-19 response, Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike will step down later this month.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker declared Tuesday “Dr. Ngozi Ezike Day” during a news conference at Rush University Medical Center. Ezike’s resignation will take effect March 14, the governor said.

Ezike stood beside Pritzker in more than 160 coronavirus updates, most of them during the early days of the crisis when residents were ordered to stay indoors — one of the COVID-19 mitigation strategies Pritzker implemented at Ezike’s recommendation.

“No number of sleepless nights and endless days could wear her down, or her commitment to think first and foremost of Illinois’ most vulnerable [residents],” Pritzker said.

“I ran for office, she did not. But throughout the crisis, she has stood beside me every step of the way. I am not putting it lightly when I say that she has had one of the hardest jobs in the world.”

Pritzker said Ezike “will go down in the Illinois history books as a woman who changed our state for the better. She saved lives, many, many thousands of lives.”

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more.