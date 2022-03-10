The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Jesse Jackson should learn reality about Ukraine, not Putin’s propaganda

The Ukrainian people have survived foreign occupations, centuries of subjugation and oppression by the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and now the Russian Federation.

By Letters to the Editor
 March 10, 2022 10:00 AM
Ukrainian police officers carry a woman as people continue to leave Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine on Mar. 8.

Vadim Ghirda/AP Photos

Since Jesse Jackson’s column “Avoiding crisis between Russia and Ukraine” was published Feb. 20, Russia’s army has invaded, without provocation, the sovereign, peaceful nation of Ukraine and is committing genocide against the Ukrainian people — just as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s idol Joseph Stalin did in 1932-33.

Jackson writes “Ukraine must not be allowed in NATO” but Ukrainians would ask him “Why?”  When did Americans — living in the beacon of the free world — throw away our values of standing up for freedom, democracy and self-determination to appease a dictator who crushes freedom in his country and in others?  Please tell us, Mr. Jackson.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 350 words.

Further, Jackson writes “Ultra-nationalists and neo-fascists are a powerful force driving the current confrontation.” This Kremlin talking point does not reflect reality in a country that overwhelmingly elected a Jewish president.  On what borders did Ukraine place their military? Whose human rights has Ukraine infringed upon?  No one’s. Jackson’s words are a regurgitation of Putin’s propaganda lies.  

Most concerning is Jackson’s comment that Ukraine should “live with its powerful neighbor and also announce it won’t seek to join NATO.” Why doesn’t he instead tell Russia to learn to live with its smaller neighbor and not use its military might to commit genocide against the Ukrainian nation? How can Jackson ask Ukraine to capitulate to a dictator who wants to annihilate the Ukrainian nation and steal its heritage for Russia?  

Mr. Jackson, I offer that you learn about Ukrainian history, not the fake fantasy that Putin spreads. The Ukrainian people have survived foreign occupations, centuries of subjugation and oppression by the Russian Empire, the Soviet Union and now the Russian Federation.  The Ukrainian people are a beacon for all peoples of the world who love their heritage and want to live in peace.  

May God bless you and enlighten you to stand on the side of freedom, dignity, democracy, self-government and independence for Ukraine.

Olya Soroka, Chair, Holodomor Descendants Network
National Board Member, Women’s Association for the Defense of Four Freedoms For Ukraine 

Griffin is out of touch

On Mar. 1, Ken Griffin of Citadel Securities wrote one of the most out-of-touch and dangerous letters to the editor I have ever read in an American newspaper.

Rather than use his incredible influence and otherworldly wealth to champion a free and peaceful future, he gives the profit-driven sales strategy of gun manufacturers a pass. If the failure to prosecute criminals is the root cause of our gun violence epidemic, we would have seen a long-term solution to this sinister scourge as a result of strict sentencing laws in the 1980s and 1990s.

Instead of blaming gun makers blinded by their own greed and avarice, and who possess the blood of American children on their hands, Griffin advances the fallacy that this heart-breaking reality centers around our state policy decisions. By extension, in accordance with our representative democracy, this argument places the burden of guilt upon the American people themselves. Not only is this untrue, but it is shameful.

The people of Illinois can see the prism of lies through which Griffin views the world and we do not buy it. After reading this ridiculous rhetoric, I will proudly vote for Gov. J.B. Pritzker again and I encourage my fellow Illinoisans to do the same.

Henry J.H. Wilson, Barrington

The Latest
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Anonymous tip leads to arrest in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 12:16 PM
Members of the 18529 Rust in Piece team competing Saturday at the Illinois FIRST Tech Challenge tournament in Elgin are (from left) Ross Goldbaum, Ari Posner, Aiden Cohen, Jacob Hoyt, and Spencer Nguyen. The team also wanted to mention Josh Jacobson, who’s responsible for computer-aided design. He wasn’t present, but was essential. “This would not be possible without him,” Cohen said.
Columnists
‘This is what we do; we build robots’
Highland Park robotics team competes in state tournament Saturday, hopes to bring their program to CPS.
By Neil Steinberg
March 10, 2022 11:48 AM
Bail was denied Thursday for Jesus Garcia, 22, accused of fatally shooting a 25-year-old man on Sept. 17 in Logan Square.
Crime
Minnesota man charged with shooting that killed woman, wounded another in Gresham
Donell Green, 26, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and home invasion, according to Chicago police.
By Jermaine Nolen
March 10, 2022 11:31 AM
statefinals.jpg
High School Basketball
IHSA basketball state finals coverage
All the previews, columns and game stories from the 2022 high school basketball state finals in Champaign.
By Michael O’Brien
March 10, 2022 11:14 AM
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled a second batch of games on Wednesday.
MLB
International draft back on the table at MLB labor negotiations
Under an agreement reached on the 99th day of a lockout that has delayed the season, the sides agreed to a July 25 deadline to establish an international draft that would start in 2024.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 10, 2022 11:05 AM