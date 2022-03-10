The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Horoscope for Thursday, March 10, 2022

Georgia Nicols
 March 10, 2022 12:01 AM
Moon Alert

Caution! Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10:30 a.m. Chicago time for the rest of the day. The moon is in Gemini.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Because of the moon alert, your mind is full of creative ideas! Although you have the benefit of the flexible mind, wait until tomorrow to sign important papers or to agree to anything.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be careful! Today the moon alert is in your Money House, which will tempt you to shop for many things! But this is a poor day to spend your money on anything other than food and gas. See moon alert above for your time zone. Be smart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Most of this day is a moon alert, which is taking place in your sign. (Oh yeah.) The good news is you will feel free and more in touch with your creativity. You will be imaginative and full of fun impulses. The bad news is you can’t trust your judgment. Restrict spending to food and gas.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Very likely, you feel indecisive. You might not be sure what to do. Pay attention to this quality and postpone important decisions until tomorrow. That’s because most of this day is a moon alert. This is a fine day to talk to people, but don’t agree to anything important.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You will enjoy schmoozing with friends in person or online. You will also be happy to be in touch with fellow members of groups and organizations. However, because there is a moon alert for most of the day, postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today’s moon alert is taking place at the top of your chart, which means that you are more high visibility than usual. Unfortunately, you might appear indecisive or unsure what to do. Worse yet, you might make an important decision that later backfires. Put things on hold until tomorrow. Don’t volunteer for anything.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a creative day for you, especially in terms of doing academic research and exploring ideas or philosophical concepts. For example, your mind will be open to ideas you might usually resist. However, don’t agree to anything important.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today the moon alert, which exists for most of the day, is in one of your Money Houses. Definitely, do not sign important papers. Do not agree to decisions about inheritances, insurance settlements or shared property. Wait until tomorrow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon alert is directly opposite your own sign, which means you will have a candid, even unpredictable, conversation with a partner or close friend. This could be a good thing because people will put their cards on the table. Nevertheless, wait until tomorrow to agree to anything important.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Shortages, delays and silly mistakes might occur with your work today. You might also feel confused about health issues or something to do with a pet. That’s because the moon alert might create hesitancy and confusion. Keep things light. Tomorrow, it’s all systems go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a fabulous, creative day for you! It’s also a wonderful day to schmooze with others and in particular, to enjoy playful activities with children. Your mind is full of original concepts. Write them down and run them up the flagpole tomorrow to see who salutes.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is the perfect day to cocoon at home and relax. Attend to usual tasks. Do not shop for anything for your home except for food and sundries. A family conversation will be honest and enjoyable. Postpone important decisions until tomorrow.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actress Sharon Stone (1958) shares your birthday. You are attractive and charming when dealing with others. Nevertheless, you are ambitious and determined to achieve your goals. You’re very aware of the impression you create on others. This is an exciting year for you because it’s a year of fresh new beginnings. Be courageous. Open any door! Explore new opportunities!

