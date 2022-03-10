Woman killed, man injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park
Police say the woman, 27, was traveling at a high rate of speed when she crashed in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday.
A woman was killed and a man injured when their SUV struck a guardrail and light pole on Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park early Thursday.
Police say the woman, 27, was traveling at a high rate of speed when she crashed in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 3 a.m.
The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old man riding in the SUV was taken to the hospital in fair condition.
The police major accidents unit was investigating.
The Latest
In 2020, 268,884 women were reported missing, and nearly 100,000 were Black women and girls. Black women account for about 15% of the U.S. population, but more than one-third of all missing women. So why don’t we know their names?
The victim intervened after seeing the man stealing items in the 600 block of North Clark Street Sunday night, police said.
Martin Dean, 57, was arrested Tuesday in the death of Allen Jackson, 38, on Jan. 1.
A 61-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in the 7500 block of South Ellis Avenue.
Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.