Woman killed, man injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park

A woman was killed and a man injured when their SUV struck a guardrail and light pole on Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park early Thursday.

Police say the woman, 27, was traveling at a high rate of speed when she crashed in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 3 a.m.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old man riding in the SUV was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The police major accidents unit was investigating.

