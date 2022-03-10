The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Woman killed, man injured in crash on Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park

Police say the woman, 27, was traveling at a high rate of speed when she crashed in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 3 a.m. Thursday.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 10, 2022 06:45 AM
A woman was killed and a man injured when their SUV struck a guardrail and light pole on Lake Shore Drive in East Hyde Park early Thursday.

Police say the woman, 27, was traveling at a high rate of speed when she crashed in the 5000 block of South Lake Shore Drive just before 3 a.m.

The woman was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead. A 30-year-old man riding in the SUV was taken to the hospital in fair condition.

The police major accidents unit was investigating.

Young women and girls hold candles in Douglas Park in tribute to missing Black girls as part of The Visibility Project.
Other Views
Crisis of missing Black women and girls deserves more public attention
In 2020, 268,884 women were reported missing, and nearly 100,000 were Black women and girls. Black women account for about 15% of the U.S. population, but more than one-third of all missing women. So why don’t we know their names?
By Robin Kelly
March 10, 2022 08:54 AM
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse
Crime
Charges filed after shoplifter stabs man trying to stop him in River North Walgreens
The victim intervened after seeing the man stealing items in the 600 block of North Clark Street Sunday night, police said.
By David Struett
March 10, 2022 08:50 AM
judge_and_gavel.0.jpg
Crime
Murder charges filed in Chicago’s first homicide of the year, a fatal beating on the South Side
Martin Dean, 57, was arrested Tuesday in the death of Allen Jackson, 38, on Jan. 1.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 08:44 AM
Two people were shot, one fatally, March 9, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
2 shot, 1 fatally, Wednesday in Chicago
A 61-year-old man was shot to death Wednesday evening in the 7500 block of South Ellis Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 07:53 AM
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run death of 16-year-old boy in Burr Ridge
Alex Hunt was struck and killed Saturday night as he walked across Route 83 at Central Avenue, police said. Witnesses said they saw two vehicles strike the boy.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 10, 2022 07:47 AM