The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 10, 2022
Chicago News Metro/State

‘Bring them home’ march honoring Harriet Tubman shines light on Kierra Coles, other missing Black women

On Thursday, about a dozen demonstrators gathered in the east Chatham neighborhood to honor Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday and to draw attention to missing Black women and girls.

By Cheyanne M. Daniels
 March 10, 2022 06:23 PM
SHARE ‘Bring them home’ march honoring Harriet Tubman shines light on Kierra Coles, other missing Black women
About a dozen community members marched two miles Thursday morning, commemorating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday by highlighting missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles and other missing Black women and girls.

About a dozen community members marched two miles Thursday morning, commemorating Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday by highlighting missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles and other missing Black women and girls.

Cheyanne M. Daniels/Sun-Times

In the 1980s, Damon Lamar Reed’s aunt and two cousins were murdered, but their killer was never found. The impact on Reed was profound.

As the years passed, he began researching other crimes across Chicago and soon saw a disturbing pattern of unsolved cases of missing Black women and girls. 

“I thought about what can I do, as an artist, to help bring awareness to the situation,” Reed said. So he created the Still Searching Project, painting murals of missing Black women across Chicago. 

One of those murals, a portrait of missing pregnant postal worker Kierra Coles, became the gathering spot for about a dozen demonstrators commemorating abolitionist Harriet Tubman’s 200th birthday Thursday. 

Born a slave, Tubman’s exact birthdate is unknown, although some historians place it between March 1820 and 1822. Thursday’s event was part of a global campaign organized by GirlTrek, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting health among African American women and girls. But Chicago organizer Delece Williams, founder of Kidz Korna, a nonprofit dedicated to ending violence through community outreach, said it was also about drawing attention to the many young Black women and girls that have gone missing. 

“We’re here today to continue to keep awareness and to continue to keep [Coles’] name alive,” Williams said. “And that goes for all of our missing young women and girls.”

The rallying point was 79th Street and Prairie Avenue, just blocks away from where Coles went missing in 2018. Karen Phillips, Coles’ mother, spoke to those gathered Thursday. 

“We’re doing all that we can to bring awareness and keep her name going, hoping someday someone will call in and give us a tip letting us know anything they may know to bring Kierra and her baby home,” Phillips said before becoming emotional.

Demonstrators marched down 79th Street across the Dan Ryan and turned around at Vincennes Avenue to march back to Prairie Avenue — about two miles total. As they walked, Sister Sledge’s hit song “We Are Family” played from the speakers of Kidz Korna’s van, and many of the demonstrators chanted “We are Harriet!”

Demonstrators were greeted with spectators clapping outside windows and at bus stops, and some drivers honked their horns in support.

Viola Henry gave an impassioned speech about the importance of Thursday’s march, saying Women’s History Month is the perfect time to demand that cases like Coles’ be solved. 

“Black women’s lives matter,” she said. “[We’ve] got to represent the fact that these young women are missing in Chicago and throughout this country and the world. We need to find out where they are and bring them home.”

Next Up In Default
Field of dreams? State regulators approve Danville casino, leaving only Chicago still pining for action
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 5 months in jail for staging fake hate crime in downtown Chicago
Kim Foxx: In Jussie Smollett case, our justice system failed. Here’s how and why.
Bet nyet! Illinois Gaming Board pulls plug on Russian sports betting following Ukraine invasion
Man charged with murdering star athlete ‘simply for the taking of a pair of gym shoes’
CPS selective enrollment schools to accept fewer affluent students under proposed change
The Latest
The proposed site of a casino development in Danville, just south of Interstate 74 along the Illinois-Indiana border, shown in 2019.
Casinos and Gambling
Field of dreams? State regulators approve Danville casino, leaving only Chicago still pining for action
Fifteen casinos have been approved in Illinois history, but the 16th — earmarked for Chicago — promises to be the biggest.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 10, 2022 07:34 PM
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Bears
Ryan Poles started the Bears’ rebuild when he agreed to move Khalil Mack
Poles agreeing to trade a sure-fire Pro Football Hall of Famer in his first major Bears move is a bold, refreshingly cold-hearted move, considering the Bears made Mack the richest defensive player in history when they traded for him four years ago.
By Patrick Finley
March 10, 2022 07:24 PM
Actor Jussie Smollett appears at his sentencing hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court Building, Thursday, March 10, 2022,
Other Views
Kim Foxx: In Jussie Smollett case, our justice system failed. Here’s how and why.
The tactics used are becoming common when cases involve progressive prosecutors. I worry it will serve as a deterrent to the next generation of prosecutors eager to fight for critical reforms.
By Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx
March 10, 2022 07:01 PM
The BetRivers Sportsbook, the first brick-and-mortar sportsbook approved by the Illinois Gaming Board, pictured at its March 2020 opening in Des Plaines. Illinoisans have bet $1.4 billion since then.
Casinos and Gambling
Bet nyet! Illinois Gaming Board pulls plug on Russian sports betting following Ukraine invasion
Many sportsbooks previously pulled Russian contests from the board in the days after the Feb. 24 invasion, as a growing number of U.S. businesses face pressure to sever ties with any interests in the country.
By Mitchell Armentrout
March 10, 2022 06:51 PM
Khalil Mack is headed to the West Coast.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 219: Emergency Khalil Mack podcast!
The Bears will send the linebacker to the Los Angeles Chargers. What now?
By Sun-Times staff
March 10, 2022 06:01 PM