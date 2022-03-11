The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, March 11, 2022

 March 11, 2022
Moon Alert

After 1:30 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Cancer.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your focus is on home and family. (You might choose to cocoon at home.) Nevertheless, this is a good time for you to formulate goals and actively pursue them. Athletics and physical activity with friends and groups will pump your energy. Oh yeah!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Because you identify strongly with whatever you’re doing now, in addition to which your ambition is aroused, this could create conflict with coworkers. Possibly they are threatened by your efforts to get ahead? Tact is your best choice today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You have the energy to do a lot of creative, intellectual work right now. This is a good thing. You might even have influence over others when it comes to sharing your thoughts about social issues, philosophy, religion or politics. If shopping, stick with practical items.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

The moon is in your sign, which gives you a slight edge over all the other signs. Why not test this and ask the universe for a favor? Meanwhile, disputes about jointly held resources or shared property or how to deal with a limited amount of money might arise. Check your ego at the door.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You need some quiet time. If you can find solitude in beautiful surroundings, give yourself this pleasure and luxury because you need to catch your breath. While Mars is opposite your sign, relations with partners might be testy! Practice patience.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Respect your need for more sleep now because this is a fact. Ironically, Mars is actually giving you energy to work hard, which might fool you into thinking you’re invincible. A heart-to-heart conversation with someone might be important today.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

People notice you today! In fact, they might be talking about you, especially about the personal details in your private life. (Just be aware of this.) Lately, it’s a bit challenging to gather the necessary discipline to work because you would rather play and do exactly what you want to do. (It happens.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a supportive day for you because the moon is in your fellow Water sign. Meanwhile, you want to do something different! You want to explore new ideas and meet people from different backgrounds because you have a desire to expand your world. You want to shake things up a little!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

The tempo of your everyday life has certainly picked up lately. Fortunately, your energy is high and you can handle this faster pace. However, because you identify strongly with your ideas and your opinions now, you might be argumentative. Oops!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today the moon is opposite your sign, which means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. This means you have to be cooperative and tolerant. Demonstrate grace under pressure. Meanwhile, be smart and use your own possessions to get things done.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Once every two years fiery Mars is in your sign. That’s what’s happening right now for this month. The upside is it gives you a chance to show the world what you can do. The downside is you might be coming on too strong for others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is a fun-loving day for you. If you can socialize with others online or in person, by all means, do so. You will enjoy romantic contacts, as well as playful activities with kids. You have a strong need to talk to others now because you have something to say!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Terrence Howard (1969) shares your birthday. You have an innate wisdom, which makes you caring and compassionate. You are intuitive and emotionally sensitive. You often have many things going on at the same time in your life. This is a slower-paced year. It’s a time to rest and rejuvenate yourself. It’s time to concentrate on your needs and what brings you happiness.

