Celebrate Les Grobstein Day with a bobblehead of ‘The Grobber’

Happy Les Grobstein Day!

The late Chicago sports-radio icon will be celebrated Friday, which would have been his 70th birthday. Mayor Lori Lightfoot issued a proclamation declaring it Les Grobstein Day, and the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is unveiling a limited-edition bobblehead in his honor. “The Grobber” died Jan. 16.

The figure depicts a smiling Grobstein holding a microphone and his tape recorder on a stand with the logo of The Score, where he hosted overnights since 2009. It includes sound bites of him that play with the touch of a button.

The bobblehead is available only at store.bobbleheadhall.com for $30 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order. They’re expected to ship in July.

Remote patrol

CBS will have the exclusive first look at the men’s NCAA Tournament bracket starting at 5 p.m. Sunday, but local programs will cover Selection Sunday, too.

The Score afternoon co-host Danny Parkins will be joined by former Illinois State coach Dan Muller to break down the bracket from 5 to 8 p.m.

ESPN 1000 will debut “Basketball U,” which will air weekly from 10 a.m. to noon starting Sunday and lasting through the tournament. Tyler Aki and Brian Hanley will host.

Big Ten Network’s “B1G Basketball & Beyond” will recap the selections, the Big Ten seeds and more starting at 6 p.m.

