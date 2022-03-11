Indiana 65, Illinois 63: Illini’s horrendous shooting tells the tale in Big Ten quarterfinal

INDIANAPOLIS — Just like that, No. 1 seed Illinois’ Big Ten tournament experience is over.

To the NCAA Tournament the Illini go.

No. 9 seed Indiana won 65-63 as the Illini dissolved in an ocean of missed shots and turnovers. It was a terrible day at the office for the Illini offense, with no one other than Kofi Cockburn — who was magnificent with 23 points — and Coleman Hawkins (18) doing anything to distinguish himself.

The Illini (22-9) shot an abysmal 35.2% from two-point range. Take out Cockburn’s 8-for-13 and it was an astonishing 19% from inside the three-point line. Andre Curbelo missed a layup attempt for a go-ahead bucket in the final seconds, and it was bitterly fitting.

The Hoosiers (20-12) came in on the Big Dance bubble and by now have certainly made their way in. They’ll face Iowa or Wisconsin in a Saturday semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

