The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
College Sports Sports Columnists

Indiana 65, Illinois 63: Illini’s horrendous shooting tells the tale in Big Ten quarterfinal

The Illini shot an abysmal 35.2% from two-point range. Take out Kofi Cockburn’s 8-for-13 and it was an astonishing 19% from inside the three-point line.

Steve Greenberg By Steve Greenberg
 March 11, 2022 12:53 PM
SHARE Indiana 65, Illinois 63: Illini’s horrendous shooting tells the tale in Big Ten quarterfinal
Illinois’ Andre Curbelo defends against Indiana’s Rob Phinisee in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

Illinois’ Andre Curbelo defends against Indiana’s Rob Phinisee in Friday’s quarterfinals of the Big Ten tournament.

Michael Conroy/AP

INDIANAPOLIS — Just like that, No. 1 seed Illinois’ Big Ten tournament experience is over.

To the NCAA Tournament the Illini go.

No. 9 seed Indiana won 65-63 as the Illini dissolved in an ocean of missed shots and turnovers. It was a terrible day at the office for the Illini offense, with no one other than Kofi Cockburn — who was magnificent with 23 points — and Coleman Hawkins (18) doing anything to distinguish himself.

The Illini (22-9) shot an abysmal 35.2% from two-point range. Take out Cockburn’s 8-for-13 and it was an astonishing 19% from inside the three-point line. Andre Curbelo missed a layup attempt for a go-ahead bucket in the final seconds, and it was bitterly fitting.

The Hoosiers (20-12) came in on the Big Dance bubble and by now have certainly made their way in. They’ll face Iowa or Wisconsin in a Saturday semifinal at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Next Up In College Sports
No. 24 Iowa sets Big Ten records in rout of Northwestern
Robbie Hummel’s rise in broadcasting has roots in Chicago
Bruce Weber goes out swinging after resigning as Kansas State basketball coach
DePaul falls in Big East tournament opener
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska in opening round of Big Ten tournament
The Big 10: Kofi Cockburn vs. Johnny Davis, ‘three-peats’ in Indy and all my award picks
The Latest
merlin_65001937.jpg
Cubs
Ban this shift, please: Cubs owners go from crying poor to trying to buy Chelsea FC
Ricketts family reportedly interested in bidding for the English Premier League club.
By Rick Morrissey
March 11, 2022 01:42 PM
“I think as everyone knows — appreciate and respect the decisions that are made, particularly in regard to player health and community health,” Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark said.
MLB
Unvaccinated MLB players won’t be allowed into Canada to play Blue Jays
Players who are denied entry into Canada won’t be paid for any games they miss.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
March 11, 2022 01:28 PM
State Rep. Kam Buckner speaks at the Chicago Live Again press conference at Navy Pier, Tuesday morning, Sept. 14, 2021.
Fran Spielman Show
Buckner says Lightfoot’s personality gets in the way of solving problems
State Rep. Kam Buckner said he will decide after the spring legislative session whether to challenge Lightfoot in the race for Chicago mayor.
By Fran Spielman
March 11, 2022 12:55 PM
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett
Jussie Smollett to serve jail sentence in protective custody, not unusual for high-profile and other at-risk detainees
Smollett underwent the standard intake process at Cook County Jail Thursday night. He was given a medical and mental health evaluation, tested for COVID-19 and offered a vaccine.
By Matthew Hendrickson
March 11, 2022 12:54 PM
The Cubs and manager David Ross agreed to a three-year contract extension.
Cubs
Cubs manager David Ross gets contract extension
Ross and the Cubs have agreed to terms on a three-year extension.
By Maddie Lee
March 11, 2022 12:31 PM