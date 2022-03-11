The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 11, 2022
City shuts down Goose Island Beer’s ‘312 day’ celebration

The Chicago Department of Buildings found “dangerous and hazardous conditions,” including “insufficient exit capacity for large crowds,” while inspecting the venue space.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 11, 2022 11:00 PM
City officials have shut down Goose Island Beer’s planned “312 Day” celebration after determining the company failed to apply for appropriate permits.

The event was to be held at a former motor vehicle repair shop in the 1800 block of West Fulton Street, with over 1,000 people expected to attend, according to a statement from the Chicago Department of Business Affairs & Consumer Protection, Chicago Department of Buildings and Chicago police.

Following an investigation of the building Friday night, BACP issued violations for improper “Public Place of Amusement” and liquor licensing, the statement said.

The DOB also found “dangerous and hazardous conditions,” including “insufficient exit capacity for large crowds,” and issued a full closure, according to the statement.

The “312 Day” event was canceled, and Goose Island representatives were instructed to alert ticket holders. 

The city will continue to inspect establishments for proper licensing during the holiday weekend, according to the statement.

Goose Island Beer Company could not immediately be reached for comment.

