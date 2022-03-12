Crowds return to Chicago River as city goes green for St. Pat’s

St. Patrick’s Day revelers returned to the Loop Saturday for the city’s first full-blown celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the state.

Crowds gathered along the Chicago River for the annual river-dyeing rite that was nixed in 2020 and held without many in attendance amid a case surge in 2021.

The Chicago River is dyed green Saturday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The city’s parade is scheduled to return this year, too, stepping off about noon near Columbus and Balbo.

The Chicago River is dyed green Saturday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The Chicago River is dyed green Saturday. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Check back soon for more.