Saturday, March 12, 2022
Crowds return to Chicago River as city goes green for St. Pat’s

After COVID shutdowns, Chicago’s river dyeing and parade return Saturday.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 12, 2022 11:09 AM
St. Patrick’s Day revelers returned to the Loop Saturday for the city’s first full-blown celebration since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the state.

Crowds gathered along the Chicago River for the annual river-dyeing rite that was nixed in 2020 and held without many in attendance amid a case surge in 2021.

The city’s parade is scheduled to return this year, too, stepping off about noon near Columbus and Balbo.

Check back soon for more.

