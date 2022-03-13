The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Horoscope for Sunday, March 13, 2022

Georgia Nicols
 March 13, 2022 12:01 AM
Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Cancer into Leo.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might have an interest in hidden research or the occult. You might also be interested in the welfare of those who are in prison or in a hospital. You might make others aware of the plight of people who are trapped in some way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Today you might choose to work on behalf of a charitable institution because you want to benefit others, especially an organized way. Or perhaps, you are concerned about the welfare of a friend because you feel sensitive to the needs of others.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

If you can use your influence with people in power to help those in need, you will do so today. Or perhaps, you feel that it is hopeless? This is the flipside of this astrological influence. You might just feel world-weary.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today you have a genuine concern for those who are less fortunate, especially people who are living in other countries or distant places. You want to help them if possible. You also want to raise the awareness of their situation to others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today you will be generous to others, especially if they are less fortunate than you because you feel a genuine concern for them. This could be someone close to you, perhaps your partner or close friend; or it could be a stranger in another country. (Avoid financial decisions during the moon alert.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you want to help a friend or partner, or someone close to you because you feel they need your support. In fact, you might feel more concerned about them than your own needs. However, remember that you have to take care of yourself first, or you will be of no use to anyone else.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something might make you world-weary and discouraged today about your ability to help people who are suffering or people who are less fortunate. The problem seems to be overwhelming. Forget eagle mind and focus on mouse mind. Start with small steps.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you are sensitive to the needs of children. These might be your own children or children who are strangers. You are also more in touch with your fantasy world and your creative energy, which is why you might become involved in artistic activities.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel keenly sympathetic to a family member today. If you can help this person, you will. Some of you might also explore an interest in the occult or paranormal activity with a family member. This could be anything from Ouija boards to seeking out a psychic.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your imagination is heightened today, which is why you might spend a lot of time daydreaming or being lost in a fantasy world. You feel a need to escape your daily obligations. You want to evade the reality of your everyday challenges. Relax, this is temporary.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

If making financial decisions or shopping today, be aware of the moon alert (see above). Also, the sun is lined up with Neptune, which makes you want to help anyone in need. This is a noble aspiration, but you need to be grounded to be effective.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today the sun is lined up with your ruler Neptune, which greatly stimulates your awareness. It makes you more sensitive to others and more concerned with the benefit of their welfare than your own.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor William H. Macy (1950) shares your birthday. You are quietly reserved but very determined. You are caring, compassionate and sensitive to the needs of others. You are an independent thinker. You are always generous. This is a year of hard work and construction, which means you will build something. What you build might be external and physical, or it could be an internal structure in your life.

