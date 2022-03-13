Key to CTA security is taking petty crimes seriously

For nearly two decades I was a member of the Chicago Police Department’s Special Functions Group. One of our assignments was CTA security. I was in charge of five tactical teams working undercover on the trains and all the rolling stock, including buses.

From my experience, a combined presence of uniform and undercover officers is essential to reach the goal of a transit system that is safe, clean and efficient.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CPD and CTA officials last week announced their latest in a series of crackdowns on the CTA. I hope they take note it’s also imperative to take what most people see as petty crimes or small rules violations on the CTA seriously.

Breaking windows, eating, smoking, urinating, fare-jumping, trash flipping and graffiti may be easily brushed off. But CTA and CPD should take these matters seriously. Ignoring smaller transgressions leads to more serious consequences.

Writing non-traffic tickets to those who commit less serious transgressions will let them know how serious the CTA is about providing a safe and clean transit system for commuters.

Bob Angone, retired Chicago police lieutenant, Austin, Texas

CPS late to party with mask-optional policy

Talk about being late to the party: Masks will finally be optional for Chicago Public Schools students and teachers starting Monday.

In response, the Chicago Teachers Union — big surprise — protested and said, “CPS not only violates the union’s agreement with the district, it ignores the impact that COVID-19 has on communities of color.”

Excuse me, but since when does the union speak for kids and families?

If teachers or students want to keep wearing masks, no problem. I don’t object. But who is the CTU to try and impose an expired mask mandate on the rest of us?

I need CTU to teach, not treat, my kids. For treatment, I take them to the doctor.

The premise — that the union negotiates on the kids’ behalf — is nonsensical and insulting.

Neither the union nor CPS speak for the real stakeholders — children and their families. Both CPS and CTU keep repeating their hollow mantra: “It’s all about the kids.” But the kids and their parents are commonly used as pawns by both sides.

That is why nobody believes them any longer. They are the reason why many families, most of them families of color, have voted with their feet and left CPS.

William Choslovsky, CPS parent and LSC parent member