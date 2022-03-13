The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: My ex sends mixed signals about whether we’re back together

She gets close, then pulls back, perhaps because she’s still mourning her second husband.

Abigail Van Buren By Abigail Van Buren
 March 13, 2022 06:00 AM
SHARE Dear Abby: My ex sends mixed signals about whether we’re back together
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My first wife and I married in 1989, divorced in 1994 and eventually married others. My second marriage also ended in divorce; hers ended with the death of her husband. A year and a half after his passing, she invited me to dinner. We talked for hours, and we both admitted there is still love between us.

We decided to start seeing each other, but she told me she needs to go slow, which I understand. We have been seeing each other for seven months now, but she has been running hot and cold. She gets close, then pulls back. I haven’t said anything about it because I’m trying to be understanding.

Last month, she REALLY pulled back, and we haven’t seen each other since then. We text, but that’s all. Now I don’t know what to think. I’m sure last month was hard for her because it marked the anniversary of her husband’s death. This is also hard on me. I don’t know what to do. I would greatly appreciate any advice you may have. — HOPING FOR THE BEST

DEAR HOPING: Your ex-wife may still be grieving the loss of her husband and, although she has feelings for you, may not be ready to make the kind of commitment you’re looking for. You are overdue for a face-to-face conversation with her about the fact that when you feel you get close, she backs away.

A lot has happened to both of you since your long-ago divorce. There could be any number of reasons for her behavior, and you deserve some honest answers before deciding whether or not to continue pursuing her. If she’s honorable, she will give them to you.

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I recently hosted a dinner party for six close friends. I spent the day cleaning, cooking and setting the table nicely with flowers. Our guests were supposed to arrive at 5 p.m., but didn’t show up until 6. One couple brought their dog along, and proceeded to give it a bone on our newly cleaned couch.

The guests talked only with each other, and anytime my husband and I tried to talk, we were interrupted and the subject was changed back to their personal discussions, which included making plans for the next evening, cellphones ringing and calls being taken, etc.

One of the men was extremely rude. He complained about the ingredients of the food, demanded to move to the head of the table and made negative remarks throughout the meal, after which he abruptly announced he was tired and wanted to go home immediately.

My husband and I were very upset after they left, and my husband said he never wants to have them for dinner again. I need your advice because I’m close friends with the women and would like to clear the air. Meanwhile, I received two texts the next day thanking me for the “great dinner” and “lovely time.” — HOSTESS WITH THE MOSTEST

DEAR HOSTESS: The man who criticized your cooking and demanded to be moved to the head of the table should be stricken from your guest list. The couple who fed their dog a bone on your newly cleaned couch should be given the opportunity to pay for having it cleaned again if there are stains on it.

In the future, when you issue an invitation, it appears you will have to specify that you expect your guests to show up on time and leave their pets at home. If anyone is offended by that, perhaps they are not such “close friends” after all.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

For everything you need to know about wedding planning, order “How to Have a Lovely Wedding.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Wedding Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: My husband’s six-pack-a-day beer habit adds to our expenses — and his gut
Dear Abby: Husband forgets he’s married, acts like I don’t exist
Dear Abby: Since tragic fire, my husband’s been paranoid, abusive
Dear Abby: Should I tell son’s wife the real story about his birth?
Dear Abby: Will married man at work leave his wife for me?
Dear Abby: We attend family’s events for their kids but they skip ours
The Latest
As educators, we can’t ignore students’ trauma and just move on to the next part of the curriculum, Gina Caneva writes.
Other Views
Our students are experiencing trauma. We teachers need training to help them cope.
Think about the last couple of years: Mentally and emotionally, we’ve been ravaged as a society. Coping with students’ trauma should be a top priority in our professional development.
By Gina Caneva
March 13, 2022 07:00 AM
Seth_Jones__1_.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Seth Jones still waiting for shots to translate into goals
Jones is shooting as much as usual and with better accuracy, but he has scored only three goals this season.
By Ben Pope
March 13, 2022 06:30 AM
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 9, 2022, in Park Manor.
Crime
1 killed, 1 seriously wounded in East Chatham shooting
A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street about 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 13, 2022 06:25 AM
A woman was shot to death Feb. 22, 2022 in Park City.
Crime
1 killed, 11 wounded in citywide shootings since Friday evening
A man and woman, both 19, were in the 800 block of East 83rd Street about 4:20 a.m. when someone approached and opened fire, striking them both in the face, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 13, 2022 05:29 AM
Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders
Bears
Bears transaction tracker: Who’s coming and going in free agency
Monitoring new Bears general manager Ryan Poles’ moves as the legal tampering period starts Monday and the league year begins Wednesday:
By Patrick FinleyMark Potash, and 1 more
March 13, 2022 05:00 AM