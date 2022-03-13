Indiana teen charged with murder of 19-year-old in Gresham

An Indiana man faces first-degree murder charges for the January shooting death of a 19-year-old in Gresham.
Deon Evans, 19, of Indianapolis, Indiana, allegedly shot Ohleyer Jones, 19, multiple times during an attempted robbery Jan. 21 in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue, Chicago police said.
Jones was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where he later died of his injuries, police said.
Evans was located in Nashville, Tennesse and extradited back to Chicago and arrested Friday, police said.
He is scheduled to appear in bond court Sunday.
