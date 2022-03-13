Michael O’Brien’s final Super 25 high school basketball rankings for the 2021-22 season

The season is wrapped up. Glenbard West didn’t just win the Class 4A state title in with a dominant performance, the Hilltoppers went wire to wire as the top-ranked team in the area.

That’s an incredibly rare feat. There’s now a great deal of discussion about where Glenbard West ranks with the great teams in Illinois history. We’ll have more on that over the next few weeks.

Thanks for reading all season long. Here are the final Super 25 rankings for the 2021-22 season, with final records and the team’s preseason ranking.

1. Glenbard West (37-1) 1

2. Young (26-10) 2

3. Barrington (29-5) 18

4. Bolingbrook (30-8) 12

5. St. Ignatius (24-13) 4

6. Simeon (28-7) 5

7. Glenbrook South (33-3) 6

8. Kenwood (26-9) 3

9. New Trier (30-4) 9

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (32-3) NR

11. Lemont (27-8) NR

12. Oswego East (33-2) NR

13. Larkin (31-4) NR

14. Yorkville Christian (25-13) 25

15. DePaul Prep (27-6) 14

16. Leo (25-5) NR

17. Lyons (26-6) NR

18. Curie (26-7) 7

19. Hyde Park (23-8) 24

20. Thornton (23-6) 10

21. Hillcrest (26-5) 22

22. St. Rita (23-12) 8

23. Homewood-Flossmoor (21-8) NR

24. Rolling Meadows (28-6) 20

25. Mount Carmel (28-5) 17