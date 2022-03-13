The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
No bail for man charged with January murder of store employee

Sayviean Kimp, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge for the fatal shooting Ahmed Hassan Abdel Madany, 24. He also faces multiple counts of armed robbery for three separate incidents.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 13, 2022 02:58 PM
Bail was denied Sunday for a man charged with fatally shooting a store employee in January in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

Sayviean Kimp, 19, faces a first-degree murder charge for the Jan. 29 attack in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

Surivellience video captured Kimp shooting Ahmed Hassan Abdel Madany, 24, inside the store, ultimately causing his death, according to state prosecutors. Mandany fingerprints were also found at the scene, prosecutors said.

In addition to the murder case, Kimp faces armed robbery charges for three separate incidents.

In one case from Mar. 2, Kimp and an accomplice robbed a T-Mobile store, 1515 E. 87th St., taking $6,000 in cash and $18,000 worth of phones and accessories. Kimp allegedly placed a gun at an employee's head and demanded everyone in the store go into the back office.

Sayviean Kimp, 19

Chicago police

Kimp was allegedly wearing the same clothing and shoes during the robbery and the Jan. 29 fatal attack, prosecutors said.

In Nov. 2021, Kimp arranged to buy an iPad and then robbed the seller. A month earlier, Kimp allegedly posted his iPhone for sale and then robbed the man who meet with him to buy the phone.

Kimp was ordered held on $25,000 bond for each armed robbery case.

Kimp was in a car crash that left him with brain injuries, according to his lawyer. He suffers memory loss and mood swings.

