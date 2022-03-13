The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
College Sports Sports

Illinois, Loyola put in NCAA Tournament South Regional, will open in Pittsburgh

Notre Dame also made the field of 68, earning a spot in the First Four.

Sun-Times staff By Sun-Times staff
 March 13, 2022 05:38 PM
SHARE Illinois, Loyola put in NCAA Tournament South Regional, will open in Pittsburgh
ILL_LOY.jpg

Getty Images

After meeting in the second round of the NCAA Tournament last year, Illinois and Loyola are in the same regional this year — and they’ll play first-round games at the same site.

The Illini earned the No. 4 seed and the Ramblers the No. 10 seed in the South Regional when the tournament field was announced Sunday. Illinois will play No. 13 Chattanooga and Loyola will face No. 7 Ohio State in Pittsburgh.

Notre Dame also made the field of 68, earning a spot in a First Four game against Rutgers on Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio.

Gonzaga received the top overall seed for the tournament, with Arizona, Kansas and defending champion Baylor joining the Zags as No. 1s. 

This marks the return to the first “normal” tournament since 2019, with teams scattering to jam-packed arenas in eight cities for the first weekend, then to four different destinations for the Sweet 16 before the fun ends in the Big Easy for the semifinals and title game.

The tournament was scratched in 2020 due to the then-erupting COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, all the teams played in front of limited crowds in a makeshift bubble in and around Indianapolis. One thing that remains the same: Last year’s finalists, Gonzaga and Baylor, are top seeds, with the Zags the 15-4 favorite to win it all, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arizona was next at 6-1, followed by No. 2 seed Kentucky (15-2) and Baylor (11-1). 

Coach Mike Krzyzewski’s last tournament has Duke playing as a No. 2 seed in the super-stacked West, meaning he might have to get past Gonzaga in the regional final to make his 13th Final Four. 

It’s one thing to face a tough bracket, quite another not to be in it at all. Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M were the “first four out,” meaning there’s still a glimmer of hope for them if a team must make a late withdrawal due to COVID-19.

Teams that just snuck in included No. 12 seeds Wyoming and Indiana. The Hoosiers are one of a nation-leading nine teams to make it from the Big Ten. The Big East, Big 12 and Southeastern Conference placed six teams each.

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois’ horrendous shooting tells tale in Big Ten quarterfinal loss to Indiana
No. 24 Iowa sets Big Ten records in rout of Northwestern
Robbie Hummel’s rise in broadcasting has roots in Chicago
Bruce Weber goes out swinging after resigning as Kansas State basketball coach
DePaul falls in Big East tournament opener
Northwestern rallies past Nebraska in opening round of Big Ten tournament
The Latest
IMG_4193.jpg
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert aims high in 2022
“Win a MVP, Gold Glove and get as many awards and accolades as possible,” he said. “And the biggest goal of all, to win a World Series.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 13, 2022 06:38 PM
Cubs catcher Willson Contreras is in his final year of arbitration and club control.
Cubs
Cubs’ Willson Contreras: If no extension, free agency would be ‘dream come true’
Catcher Willson Contreras is entering his final year of club control and said the Cubs have not yet initiated extension talks.
By Maddie Lee
March 13, 2022 06:28 PM
Seven people were shot March 13, 2022 in South Chicago.
Chicago
7 seriously hurt in South Chicago mass shooting
Seven people were transported to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
By Elvia Malagón and Sophie Sherry
March 13, 2022 06:27 PM
1338348374.jpg
White Sox
(Bad) postseason experience of 2021 should benefit White Sox in 2022
White Sox notebook: Grandal is ‘ring-hunting, righty Vince Valesquez signed, Cubs kick off Cactus schedule
By Daryl Van Schouwen
March 13, 2022 05:42 PM
A man was fatally shot March 13, 2022 in West Englewood.
Crime
Man killed in West Englewood shooting
The man was standing on the street about 3:50 p.m. in the 6600 block of South Paulina Street when someone fired shots.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 13, 2022 04:57 PM