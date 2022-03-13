The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, March 13, 2022
3 officers injured after fire breaks out at Cook County Jail

Firefighters responded to a call of smoke at Cook County Jail, 2834 W. 31st St.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 13, 2022 10:56 PM
A detainee at Cook County Jail is charged with beating a correctional officer on April 13, 2020.

Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times file photo

Three correctional officers were hospitalized after a fire broke out at Cook County Jail Sunday afternoon.

About 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a call of smoke at Cook County Jail, 2834 W. 31st St., the Chicago Fire Department said. The fire was struck out shortly after.

It wasn’t immediately clear where the fire began, fire officials said.

Three officers suffered smoke inhalation injuries and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were in fair condition, fire officials said.

No other details were available.

The Latest
Loyola Chicago v Illinois
College Sports
On Illinois vs. Loyola not happening again and other guarantees about which we have no idea
What do we ever really know as we plunge straight into the deep end of another March Madness?
By Steve Greenberg
March 13, 2022 10:48 PM
Michigan v Arizona
College Sports
They’ve got the look: Arizona Wildcats are my pick to win the NCAA Tournament
For the Pac-12 — which bills itself as the “Conference of Champions” — a 25-year title drought is pretty sad. Well, it’s time to get un-sad.
By Steve Greenberg
March 13, 2022 10:19 PM
A CTA Red Line train. A man was shot and wounded on a Red Line train in Englewood last week.
Editorials
For public transit to be viable, riders must feel they’re safe on trains and buses
The city has taken steps in the right direction to enhance public transit safety but should consider bringing back conductors to its L trains.
By CST Editorial Board
March 13, 2022 10:00 PM
Senate Majority Leader Schumer Holds a Press Conference
Columnists
Congressional earmarks are back! Illinois delegation — except for one member —hauls in federal cash
The push to bring earmarks back was bipartisan. Said Rep. Mike Quigley, D-Ill., “Republicans want to be relevant in their districts too.”
By Lynn Sweet
March 13, 2022 08:51 PM
merlin_104520536.jpg
Chicago
Demonstrators call for no-fly zone, fighter jets for Ukraine
“Close the sky!” Dan Diaczun, president of the Illinois Division of the Ukrainian Congress of America, said Sunday to hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Ukrainian Cultural Center.
By Tom Schuba
March 13, 2022 08:06 PM