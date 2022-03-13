The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

3 correctional officers injured after fire breaks out in a cell of Cook County Jail

Firefighters responded to a call of smoke in one cell of Division 9 Sunday at the jail in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, officials said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 14, 2022 08:57 AM
SHARE 3 correctional officers injured after fire breaks out in a cell of Cook County Jail
A detainee at Cook County Jail is charged with beating a correctional officer on April 13, 2020.

Santiago Covarrubias/Sun-Times file photo

Three correctional officers were treated for smoke inhalation after a small fire broke out at Cook County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call of smoke in one cell of Division 9 around 3 p.m. at the jail in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The fire was struck out shortly afterward, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Three staff members suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The two detainees in the cell were seen by onsite medical staff, the sheriff’s office said. One was cleared to return, and the other was being further evaluated at the jail for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said.

Next Up In Default
Woman, 18, killed in East Chatham double shooting
2 killed, 25 others wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including 7 injured in one attack in South Chicago
Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue on West Side
Contractor status keeps rideshare drivers’ pay below minimum wage, report says
Girl, 17, shot and critically wounded in South Loop
Indiana man dies after crashing into light pole on I-80 near Kedzie Avenue
The Latest
Two people were shot, one fatally, Feb. 9, 2022, in Park Manor.
Crime
Woman, 18, killed in East Chatham double shooting
Ashlee Elliott, 18, and a man, 19, were shot in their faces early Sunday in the 800 block of East 83rd Street, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 08:32 AM
90
Crime
2 killed, 25 others wounded in Chicago shootings over the weekend, including 7 injured in one attack in South Chicago
The seven were shot Sunday afternoon when a car pulled up as they were standing outside a Little Caesars pizzeria in the 7900 block of South Exchange Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 06:42 AM
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I want my boyfriend to cut his hair for Grandma’s funeral
His long and unruly pandemic mop isn’t appropriate for a memorial service.
By Abigail Van Buren
March 14, 2022 06:00 AM
Police_Tape_1__18_.jpg
Crime
Person shot on Eisenhower Expressway near California Avenue on West Side
Troopers responded about 1 a.m. Sunday and found the person shot with injuries that were not life-threatening, Illinois state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
March 14, 2022 05:39 AM
A rendering of a renovated Thompson Center.
Chicago Enterprise
Thompson Center revamp could boost La Salle Street corridor
A developer is plotting his strategy for the state-owned building as others consider how its reuse can benefit the nearby stretch of downtown.
By David Roeder
March 14, 2022 05:30 AM