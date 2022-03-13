3 correctional officers injured after fire breaks out in a cell of Cook County Jail

Three correctional officers were treated for smoke inhalation after a small fire broke out at Cook County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to a call of smoke in one cell of Division 9 around 3 p.m. at the jail in the 2600 block of South California Avenue, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The fire was struck out shortly afterward, the Chicago Fire Department said.

Three staff members suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to Stroger Hospital, where they were treated and released, the sheriff’s office said.

The two detainees in the cell were seen by onsite medical staff, the sheriff’s office said. One was cleared to return, and the other was being further evaluated at the jail for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire was under investigation, officials said.

