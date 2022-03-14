The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Indiana man dead after crashing into light pole on I-80 near Kedzie Avenue

Eric Gehres, 34, was going west on Interstate 80 near Kedzie Avenue Saturday night about 11:20 p.m. when he lost control, struck a light pole and overturned, state police said.

Sun-Times Wire By Sun-Times Wire
 March 14, 2022 03:21 AM
An Indiana man was dead after crashing into a light pole Saturday night on Interstate 80 near Kedzie Avenue.

Eric Gehres, 34, was going west on Interstate 80 near Kedzie Avenue Saturday night about 11:20 p.m. when he lost control of his 2003 red Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck, struck a light pole and overturned, Illinois state police said.

He was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, state police said.

Lanes remained closed for a couple of hours before reopening at 1:45 a.m. Sunday morning, officials said.

