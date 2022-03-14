The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 14, 2022
Outdoors Sports

Another big Braidwood bass for a teen: Largemouth from opener at cooling lake earns Fish of the Week

For the second week in a row, Fish of the Week goes to a teen with a big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake; this time caught by Ethan Furlan.

Dale Bowman By Dale Bowman
 March 14, 2022 02:53 PM
Ethan Furlan with another big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided photo

Ethan Furlan with another big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake.

Provided

One more of the brutes caught on opening day, March 1, at Braidwood Lake.

Ethan Furlan, 16, a sophomore and member of the fishing team at Reed-Custer, caught a 6-pound largemouth bass with a crankbait on opening day while fishing with his grandfather, Anthony Tessone.

“He catches and releases, so this beauty is still out there,” emailed “proud aunt,” Traci Tessone.

Full-length view of Ethan Furlan with another big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided photo

Full-length view of Ethan Furlan with another big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake.

Provided

And here is the full-length view.

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times.

The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions, email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

