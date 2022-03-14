Another big Braidwood bass for a teen: Largemouth from opener at cooling lake earns Fish of the Week

One more of the brutes caught on opening day, March 1, at Braidwood Lake.

Ethan Furlan, 16, a sophomore and member of the fishing team at Reed-Custer, caught a 6-pound largemouth bass with a crankbait on opening day while fishing with his grandfather, Anthony Tessone.

“He catches and releases, so this beauty is still out there,” emailed “proud aunt,” Traci Tessone.

Full-length view of Ethan Furlan with another big largemouth bass from opening day at Braidwood Lake. Provided

And here is the full-length view.

