Versa reversal: ‘Women-powered’ Chicago festival canceled

Just two weeks after it was announced, the big-name new Versa Festival is no longer part of Chicago’s summer music lineup.

“Unfortunately, due to unforeseen circumstances, Versa Festival will not be taking place in Chicago this June,” a statement on the fest’s website reads. “All ticket purchases will be fully refunded.”

No further explanation was offered.

Billed as “women-led, women-powered,” the fest had been scheduled for June 11-12 in Lincoln Park and boasted a roster of performers ranging from pop star Ellie Goulding to comedian Chelsea Handler to author Gloria Steinem.

The website called it “a place where we can celebrate at full volume, where we can dance and laugh with artists and visionaries who reflect the world we live in. Where we’ll discover that we can fight the good fight and have a great time, all at once.”

Also set for the musical stages were Kali Uchis, Kim Petras, Monica, Liz Phair, Mon Laferte, Jamila Woods, Young M.A, Ingrid Andress, Yuna, Big Freedia, Yendry, Laura Jane Grace, Salem Ilese, Deb Never, Madame Gandhi, Lila Ike, Adeline, Vagabon, Coco & Breezy, Lillie Mae and Tia Wood.

There also was a lineup of speakers including Steinem and several comedians, among them Handler, Ilana Glazer, Fortune Feimster and Patti Harrison.

The price for two-day passes ranged from $215 to $595.

